IQNOX Appoints Michael Ottoman as Chief Revenue Officer
IQNOX lays the framework for its next phase of growth with appointment of Michael Ottoman as chief revenue officer.MT. DORA, FLORIDA, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IQNOX, LLC, the world's premier developer of digital thread software and integrated solutions for IoT, PLM, and ALM solutions today announced the appointment of Michael Ottoman as the chief revenue officer (CRO). Ottoman will report directly to Michael Tesmer, chief executive officer (CEO), and will lead the marketing, business development, account management, and partner strategy functions for IQNOX. Ottoman will help IQNOX achieve its next phase of growth as he scales sales teams and contributes his deep expertise to IQNOX's clients.
Ottoman is a US Marine Corps veteran and a seasoned technology business leader with 28+ years of experience developing and leading solution focused technology sales and marketing teams across numerous industries. Prior to IQNOX, Ottoman was the Vice President of Digital Solutions at Optimal Design where he led the development and launch teams for both Optimal Trax, makers of a retail automotive dealer lot management system, and Points Sign, makers of a hyper-local communication and advertising platform. Previously, he was President and Chief Operating Officer of mFrontiers where he transformed and aligned the sales and marketing teams to support a go-to-market strategy focused on customer success and accelerated growth.
"Michael Ottoman is a valuable addition to the IQNOX leadership team and is an instrumental part of our long-term vision. Our growth depends on creating value for our clients by solving hard problems and partnering with them in deep trusting relationships; Ottoman is the right person for the job," said Tesmer.
About IQNOX
IQNOX, the problem-solving company, helps organizations improve their operations by connecting systems, people, and processes across organizational boundaries. IQNOX develops digital thread platforms and tools to help organizations improve their productivity in ALM, PLM, AR, and IoT functions.
John G Tesmer
IQNOX, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn