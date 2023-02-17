The Top 2023 Kitchen Remodel Trends for San Diego Homes
San Diego Kitchen Renovation Pros are happy to announce the top 2023 trends for kitchen remodeling in California and throughout the USA.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego Kitchen Renovation Pros is one of the leading kitchen remodelers in San Diego, offering their clients custom designs and a range of renovation options. With years of experience in the industry, they have also seen several trends come and go!
2023 is no exception, but the owners are eager to share everything they can about this year’s latest trends. “With so many homeowners working remotely in the past few years, we’re seeing some major changes in what they’re demanding from their kitchens and other projects today,” they state.
For example, the owners of San Diego Kitchen Renovation Pros suggest that fully open floor plans are losing favor with some homeowners. “No one wants to feel boxed-in and claustrophobic in their home. But, on the other hand, many families are finding that a few more walls than they’ve had in the past can mean added privacy and some needed quiet when at home.” Their customer care team is seeing more and more clients asking for partial walls, cutouts rather than islands, and other details.”
Additionally, homeowners working remotely now see more family members using the kitchen simultaneously. “Consequently, more clients are asking us to double up their fixtures and features!” What does that mean? San Diego Kitchen Renovation Pros owners note that oversized double sinks, dual ovens, and divided countertops are hot in today’s kitchens!
“We’re also seeing added demand for kitchen spaces to double as work centers,” they note. “Elevated or dual countertops can allow you to work on one space while someone else preps food right beneath you. We’re even seeing clients asking for more than one kitchen island to use, one for cooking and another for work!”
Kitchens also need to fit today’s digital age, they note. “Clients love dedicated spaces for charging their phones without being out of reach while cooking. As such, they’re asking for small charging stations along the kitchen counters. They must also ensure they can plug in their tablet and find recipes and cooking instructions online. So, we now have drawers with built-in plugs and stands for a homeowner’s electronics. These are convenient but then out of sight when not in use.”
The crew is also quick to note that homeowners don’t want to give up style for function when it comes to a kitchen remodel in San Diego CA. “After years of seeing white and light gray kitchens, our clients are suddenly asking for some pops of color in the space!” they note. And what are the most popular kitchen colors for 2023? “Look for flat blue or green shades, deep charcoal gray, or matte black accents. These all add depth to a space without making it seem overwhelming or too dark.”
The company owners also note that homeowners are more informed than ever regarding surface material choices. “We’re seeing more homeowners asking for eco-friendly quartz or solid surfaces instead of granite. They also know the difference between luxury vinyl plank, ceramic or porcelain tile, and laminate flooring. They’re ready to tell us which they prefer in the space rather than needing our recommendations!”
San Diego Kitchen Renovation Pros is currently taking appointments for kitchen remodeling in San Diego, but they encourage homeowners to book theirs quickly. “Homeowners working remotely are more aware of their kitchen’s condition than ever. Because of this, we’re getting more homeowners ready to make some major changes to their space!” Consequently, anyone interested in a kitchen renovation should visit their website and fill out their callback form. There is no charge for an initial consultation, and the remodeling team guarantees all their work for quality. The mailing address is 3983 Georgia St #7, San Diego, CA 92103. To find out more, check out their site or call them!
Stephen Jones
San Diego Kitchen Renovation Pros
+1 619-304-2605
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
San Diego Kitchen Renovation Pros - Best Kitchen Remodel in San Diego