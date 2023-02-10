Global Vehicle Leasing, Rental, and Subscription Industry Report 2018-2026 with 2021 as the Base year - Leasing Contributed Top 3 M&A Deals in 2021 with a Total Transaction Value of $59.7 Million

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of Mergers & Acquisitions in the Global Vehicle Leasing, Rental, and Subscription Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines and analyses notable mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships in the global leasing and rental market, highlighting the dynamics of major transactions. It profiles various industry players that have taken part in these deals and explores the synergies and future expansion plans of the newly formed entity.

Vehicle leasing solves several challenges associated with organizations' mobility needs, such as vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and residual value risk. To concentrate their focus on core products and services, businesses do well to outsource support activities related to mobility, from purchasing new fleet vehicles to remarketing used ones.

Unless an expert team is on the job, each segment in the value chain is vulnerable to challenges such as cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and dips in residual value.

Leasing enables hassle-free on-demand mobility and provides access to fleet after-service facilities, in addition to a host of other benefits. The high demand for these services and facilities has driven the growth and regulation of the leasing ecosystem.

The study also contains a section on CEO (or top administrative officials) perspectives. Other sections cover top industry trends, drivers, and restraints. Using a base year of 2021, the study period is 2018 to 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Findings

Primary Findings

Companies that Participated in Top Deals

Acquisitions Roadmap in the Leasing, Rental, and Subscription Ecosystem

Primary M&A Deals, Global

Top Reasons for Global M&A Activity

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Regional Comparison of Deals Completed

2 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships in the Leasing and Rental Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Company Car: Fleet Segmentation

Growth Metrics

4 Overview of Vehicle Leasing Market

Revenue and Fleet Size Forecast

Vehicle Leasing, Key Segments, and Market Participants

Vehicle Leasing M&A Activities at a Glance

Vehicle Leasing Future Trends and Opportunities

5 Acquisition of LeasePlan by ALD Automotive

ALD Automotive's Acquisition of LeasePlan

Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook

Transaction Details

6 Acquisition of FleetPool by ALD Automotive

Introduction

Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook

Transaction Details

7 Acquisition of Gravis Capital Management by ORIX

Introduction

Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook

Transaction Details

8 Acquisition of Unidas by Localiza

Introduction

Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook

Transaction Details

9 Acquisition of Bipi by RCI Bank and Services

Introduction

Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook

Transaction Details

10 Acquisition of Athlon by Arval

Introduction

Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook

Transaction Details

11 Acquisition of FleetMaster by Cox Automotive

Introduction

Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook

Transaction Details

12 Acquisition of Dickinson Fleet Services by Cox Automotive

Introduction

Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook

Transaction Details

13 Acquisition of MobiCare by Cox Automotive

Introduction

Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook

Transaction Details

14 Wheels and Donlen Merger

Introduction

Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook

Transaction Details

15 Alphabet and Cartrust Partnership

Introduction

Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook

Transaction Details

16 Element and Qmerit Partnership

Introduction

Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook

Transaction Details

17 Chargepoint and WheelsDonlen Partnership

Introduction

Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook

Transaction Details

18 Element and Enel X Partnership

Introduction

Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook

Transaction Details

19 Arval and Emil Frey France Partnership

Introduction

Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook

Transaction Details

20 Overview of Vehicle Subscription Market

Revenue and Fleet Size Forecast

Vehicle Subscription, Key Segments, and Market Participants

Vehicle Subscription M&A Activities at a Glance

Vehicle Subscription Future Trends and Opportunities

21 Acquisition of Cluno by Cazoo

Introduction

Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook

Transaction Details

22 Acquisition of BrumBrum by Cazoo

Introduction

Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook

Transaction Details

23 Acquisition of SMH Fleet Solutions by Cazoo

Introduction

Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook

Transaction Details

24 Acquisition of Swipcar by Cazoo

Introduction

Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook

Transaction Details

25 Acquisition of Cazana by Cazoo

Introduction

Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook

Transaction Details

26 Overview of Vehicle Rental Market

Revenue and Fleet Size Forecast

Vehicle Rental, Key Segments, and Market Participants

Vehicle Rental M&A Activities at a Glance

Vehicle Rental Future Trends and Opportunities

27 Acquisition of Europcar by Volkswagen AG

Introduction

Transaction Outcome and Future Outlook

Transaction Details

28 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Demand for Telematics Solution in Leasing and Rental Industry

Growth Opportunity 2: EVs to Drive Fleet Market Business

Growth Opportunity 3: Digitalization to Accelerate Leasing, Rental, and Subscription Business

29 Next Steps

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ALD Automotive

Alphabet

Arval

Athlon

Bipi

BrumBrum

Cartrust

Cazana

Cazoo

Chargepoint

Cluno

Cox Automotive

Dickinson Fleet Services

Donlen

Element

Emil Frey France

Enel X

Europcar

FleetMaster

FleetPool

Gravis Capital Management

LeasePlan

Localiza

MobiCare

ORIX

Qmerit

RCI Bank and Services

SMH Fleet Solutions

Swipcar

Unidas

Volkswagen AG

Wheels

