FullHost Launches FullHost.Cloud, the Next-Generation Cloud Platform for Canadian Businesses

VICTORIA, B.C., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FullHost, a leading Canadian hosting company, today announced the launch of FullHost.Cloud, a new cloud platform designed to provide businesses with a cost-effective and scalable solution for hosting their web applications.

FullHost.Cloud offers a pay-as-you-go billing model, allowing customers to only pay for what they use, by the hour. The platform also features autoscaling and high availability capabilities, ensuring that businesses can accommodate traffic spikes and avoid downtime.

The platform operates on a unique combination of reserved and dynamic cloudlets, providing the best of both worlds in terms of cost and performance. Reserved cloudlets provide guaranteed resources at a lower cost, while dynamic cloudlets allow for on-demand resource allocation.

FullHost.Cloud supports a wide range of stacks, including Docker, Kubernetes, WordPress Clusters, SQL and NoSQL database clusters, as well as Windows servers. This allows businesses to easily host and manage a variety of web applications.

The platform also offers clustering features for high availability and scalability, ensuring that businesses can accommodate growth and changing demands. With FullHost.Cloud, businesses can enjoy peace of mind knowing that their web applications will be highly available and performant at all times.

FullHost.Cloud is currently available in the Eastern Canada region, with five additional regions planned for rollout in 2023 (Canada Central, Canada West, US East, and US West), and further locations in the future.

"We are thrilled to launch FullHost.Cloud, which represents a major step forward for Canadian businesses looking for a cost-effective and scalable cloud solution," said Chris Tilden, FullHost's Director of Client Success. "FullHost.Cloud's unique combination of cost-effectiveness, scalability, and reliability makes it the ideal solution for businesses of all sizes."

About FullHost

FullHost is a leading Canadian hosting company, providing businesses with reliable and cost-effective hosting solutions. With a focus on customer satisfaction, FullHost is dedicated to helping businesses succeed in the digital world.

