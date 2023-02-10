Submit Release
Fujitec Co., Ltd.: Additional Explanatory Material Regarding Our Position on the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Fujitec Co., Ltd. 6406:

With regard to agenda items to be put forward at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders, to be held February 24, 2023, and as described in the document "Notice Concerning the Board of Directors' Position on the Agenda Item to be Submitted by the Company and the Agenda Items Proposed by a Shareholder for the Upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders," dated January 20, 2023, the Board of Directors at Fujitec resolved to approve the Company's proposal (Proposal 1) to improve governance by the Board of Directors and to oppose all other shareholder proposals.

This disclosure today is meant to convey our thoughts on issues of concern to Fujitec shareholders brought to our attention in conversations with them on the topic of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders.

Please see our presentations for more information
Additional explanatory material regarding our position on the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

