The Global Hematology Diagnostics Market Revenue totaled USD 780 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hematology Diagnostics Market is expected to be worth $780.0 million in 2023 and $2.0 billion by 2033. During the forecast period, the market for hematology diagnostics is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9%.



The increasing chronic diseases such as cancer, blood clots, blood-related disorders, and infections are driving market opportunities. Moreover, growing advanced technology and the adoption of artificial intelligence to facilitate faster diagnosis are surging hematology diagnostics market opportunities.

The rising blood disorders such as anemia, thalassemia, and sickle cell are driving the market opportunities. Furthermore, research & development activities, advanced devices to provide accurate clinical decisions, and new players in the market are increasing the sales of hematology diagnostics. In addition, the advancing standardized diagnostics with improved efficiency to reduce the workload in the research laboratories are increasing the adoption of hematology diagnostics.

The innovation of non-invasive hematology equipment and point-of-care diagnostics is boosting the market growth. According to a study published in 2019, India ranks third after the United States and China, in blood cancer.

Request Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9046

Manufacturers Increased Automation in Hematology Diagnostics to Surge Market Opportunities

The growing advanced technology in the medical field is uplifting the healthcare sector in recent years. The manufacturers are experimenting with various medical devices to provide accurate results, better responses, and reduce check-up time.

These manufacturers are launching innovative devices that meet patients' requirements during the forecast period. In addition, launching automatic and advanced equipment with artificial intelligence to record patient data, disease, and personal data are growing market opportunities.

Key Takeaways:

The hematology diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 2.0 billion by 2033.

market is expected to reach US$ 2.0 billion by 2033. The global market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The market in the United States hematology diagnostics record a CAGR of 9.7% through 2033.

With a CAGR of 8.9%, the United Kingdom market significantly uplifts during the forecast period.

The China market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period.



Who is Winning?

The prominent players fragment the market during the forecast period. Therefore, marketers are using various strategies to propel market growth.

Developing Innovative Products: The manufacturers and top companies focus on developing devices based on machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) methods for hematology diagnostics patients.

The manufacturers and top companies focus on developing devices based on machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) methods for hematology diagnostics patients. Increasing Distribution Channels: The key companies are launching their products to acquire massive revenue in the global market. These companies provide their goods and services through multiple distribution channels such as retail, wholesale, supermarkets, and online.

The key companies are launching their products to acquire massive revenue in the global market. These companies provide their goods and services through multiple distribution channels such as retail, wholesale, supermarkets, and online. Trustworthy Brand: The manufacturing companies are developing advanced and transparent brands for their customers. The manufacturers are aware of sustainable products that maintain a trustworthy relationship between the buyer and seller.



View Complete Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/hematology-diagnostics-market

Other Prominent Players in the Market are:

Meyland Smith A/S

Abbot Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Sysmex Corporation

Mindray Medical International Limited

Siemens Healthlineers

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

HORIBA Ltd.

HemoCue AB

Danaher (Beckman Coulter Inc.)

Nihon Kohden Corporation

EKF Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Drew Scientific

Recent Development

In Oct 2021, Suburban Diagnostics announced its newly launched Centre of Excellence for hematology diagnostics patients. The freshly launched find out various common and uncommon disorders by providing training and research support.

In Apr 2022, A medical device company, Sysmex Corporation, launched its new systems, including XQ-Series and XQ-320 Series. These are the automated system that provides multi-feature requirement in the laboratories.

In Mar 2022, Mindray launched the BC-700 series. These series incorporate complete blood count and erythrocyte sedimentation tests.



Hematology Diagnostics Market by Category

By Kit Type:

Anemia and Iron Test Kits

Folic Acid Testing Kits

Sickle Cell Screening Kits

PT/INR Testing Kits

D-dimer Testing Kits

Blood Typing Kits

Leukemia Testing Kits

Sepsis Testing Kits

Antibiotics Resistance Panels

Bacterial & Fungal Panels

By Modality:

Point of Care

Lab-based Testing

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Cancer Research Institutes

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Store

Online Sales Channels

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-9046

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Hematology Diagnostics Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/9046

Have a Look at Related Reports of Healthcare domain

Photoacoustic Tomography Market Size: The global photoacoustic tomography market is projected to reach US$ 79.2 million in 2022. Based on the report, sales of photoacoustic tomography are likely to soar at a CAGR of 13.60% to reach an evaluation of US$ 320.9 million by 2032.

Hospital Workforce Management Market Share: Hospital Workforce Management is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 4,267.1 Million by 2032.

Handheld Arthroscopic Instruments Market Demand: Global handheld arthroscopic instruments market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 3,193.3 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% to be valued at US$ 5,352.0 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Hadron Therapy Market Overview: The global hadron therapy market is expected to be valued at US$ 1,412.9 Million in 2022 and reach US$ 4,812 Million by 2032.

Airway Disease Treatment Market Outlook: The global airway disease treatment market is expected to generate US$ 3,495.3 Million in revenue by 2032, up from US$ 1,996.1 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, US, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com