BRAINWONDERS CENTRE NOW LAUNCHED IN MADHYA PRADESH & CHHATTISGARH
Dr. Shiv Shankar Pawar (Brainwonders Regional Partner, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh) with Mr, Manish Naidu (Founder & CEO, Brainwonders) at the 5th EduLeaders Summit 2023, New Delhi
Brainwonders- India's largest counselling company is launches its newest regional office for Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh in India for DMIT & career guidance.
THE ROAD TRAVELLED
The latest regional centre of Brainwonders is personified by a team led by Dr. Shiv Shankar Pawar; whose every breath, every thought, every action is a step towards future-oriented solutions.
A farmer’s son grownup in the foothills of Satpura ranges, Dr. Shiv Shankar Pawar went on to do Master’s in Psychology, Electronics and Management and later completed the Doctorate in Business Management. He subsequently started his career as a counsellor and moved on to become a soldier in the Indian Army. Later, he reshaped his career as an HR Practitioner and became a business head to a career cum life coach.
Hence, he came across not only students but even adults who were leading confused, aimless, and unfulfilled lives. He knew that he needed to find a way for these individuals to realise their own potential, as everyone has something to contribute. That is how he turned to Brainwonders- a company reputed for their extremely unique U.S. patented DMIT assessments.
THE STEPS TAKEN
Inspired by many Indian visionaries, Dr. Shiv Shankar Pawar has always wanted to contribute to humanity, society and for the country- and is now taking on this entrepreneurial journey. He found his mindset aligned with Brainwonders. Often he had found himself as a guide, giving them insights and inputs to move forward with the siblings to family members to friends. Whenever he was presented with an opportunity, he had been ready to help people in solving their problems. While completing my professional course his search on the internet for a like minded partner luckily got him Brainwonders. As a professional and passionate career counsellor cum life coach, who loves helping people out for making professional and personal choices. Dr. Shiv Shankar Pawar decided to use his skills to assist students in making one of the biggest decisions in their careers. From which board and subject to study to where to study, Brainwonders empowers him to help them in every aspect of their career success.
BRAINWONDERS- THE JOURNEY AHEAD
Growing up, Dr. Shiv Shankar Pawar had seen many people from different walks of life facing the same issue- lack of quality career guidance. Searching through several pages, looking for the opportunity to bring his aspirations to fruition; it was Brainwonders that ultimately struck a chord with him. He reached out to Mrs. Tejal Patil (National Manager, Brainwonders) and decided to explore a promising career as a business owner. That is how he learnt more about the U.S. Patented DMIT and the proven Brainwonders model of business. With his keen intellect, and through research, it didn’t take him long to realise that he has found the right alignment for him. His siblings and friends have always been his constant support system, who always gave him a reality check- and he consulted them as well on this decision. They also encouraged him and knew that he was on the right path.
THE DESTINATION ONWARDS
When asked about how he is gearing up to make a significant impact, he said that during his counselling sessions back then, he came across various students who were unaware of their potential. They were confused in choosing their career and required proper guidance- something that dug deep and made a lasting transformation to set them on the right path. Then, the U.S. Patented DMIT came to his attention which he believes is the perfect solution to the various concerns the students had.
He looked into the concept more, and felt that the Brainwonders U.S. Patented DMIT is a tool that helps to unwrap the innate potential of individuals. They can make a decision on what they actually love doing and can build a career roadmap. He was already able to see that the assessment would also make it easier for his many clients to understand their child’s strength and ability.
Grateful to both his mentors- his father (whom he lost two years back) and his mother-in-law (a fearless entrepreneur with 25 years of experience). I have learnt, taking risks and decisions and then making them right. On getting acquainted with the thought-process that Dr. Shiv Shankar Pawar exhibited- Mr. Manish Naidu, (CEO & Founder, Brainwonders) added, “It is good to have Dr. Pawar added as one of our franchise partners. He can take the potential of DMIT to sharpen the innate potential of many.”
THE ROADMAP
Now, considering the dire need of career counselling in his area, he aims to reach and help every Individual in the entire world to grow in the right direction with the help of counselling and Brainwonders DMIT. As a very strong and scientifically proven tool which will definitely help all the individuals to shape their future and move in the right direction, the Brainwonders team is also happy to have its latest branch in Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh flourish, carrying forward its mission for quality career guidance.
Excited, motivated and passionate, Dr. Shiv Shankar Pawar conveys his purpose, “I want to live like Jamvant (the one who recognized Hanuman's potential and taught him about his powers, including his ability to fly and change his shape).”
His motto that leads his life: “I want to help people in realising their true potential and help them grow.”
With Brainwonders, it is possible to help everyone not only know, but smartly utilise the unique innate potential within. This allows one to have the freedom to carve their own path, while ensuring that one still reaches the desired destination: professional bliss. That is the reason why Brainwonders often attracts entrepreneurs to join their ranks.
One can now avail Brainwonders’s expert career guidance and counselling services in Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh and book an appointment on +91 9987422220.
