Global Bean Sprouts Market worth US$4.4 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 1.5% - IndustryARC

Surging Health Advantages Of Bean Sprouts Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of the Global Bean Sprouts Market:

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Global Bean Sprouts Market size is estimated to reach $4.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Bean sprouts are gentle, crumbly roots that grow out of a bean, like mung beans, specifically utilized in oriental cooking. For fun intermittent projects, dried legumes from the essential grocery store have performed well for sprouting. Bean sprouts are a source of insoluble dietary fiber, which supports digestion. It moves fast by way of the digestive system, lifting and transporting waste products ahead as it goes. Proof recommends that sprouts can diminish blood fat called triglycerides. Both bean sprouts and alfalfa sprouts have emerged to be recognized in current years owing to their taste, nutrient content, health advantages, and rare textures. Bean sprouts shoot from the mung beans while alfalfa sprouts arrive from alfalfa seeds. Mung bean sprouts include essential and nonessential amino acids like 0.037 g of Tryptophan and 0.078 g of Threonine. Polyamines may improve phytic acid degeneration at the time of mung bean germination. There are nil considerable quantities of pantothenic acid or vitamin B12 in bean sprouts. One cup (115 g) of bean sprouts, cooked includes 1.6 g of saturated fat constituting 8% of Daily Value.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Bean Sprouts Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific Global Bean Sprouts Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the existence of countries like China which is the leading importer of soybean in 2021-2022 apart from being a top-providing nation of alfalfa sprouts in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Global Bean Sprouts Market growth is being driven by the extensive application of mung bean sprouts including amino acids in Asian cuisine like stir-fries and soups. However, uncleaned mung beans and mung beans that are not sprouted correctly are at a greater hazard of bacterial development which is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Global Bean Sprouts Market.

3. Global Bean Sprouts Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Bean Sprouts Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Global Bean Sprouts Market Segment Analysis – By Type: The Global Bean Sprouts Market based on type can be further segmented into Mung Bean Sprout and Soybean Sprout. The Soybean Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Global Bean Sprouts Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Global Bean Sprouts Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food Service, Retail, and Others. The Food Service Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Global Bean Sprouts Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Global Bean Sprouts Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Bean Sprouts Industry are -

1. Nanjing Tanshanhu

2. Anhui Anxin

3. Fuji Natural Foods

4. Pulmuone

5. Shanghai Yuanye

