Fats And Oil Market Size Expected to Reach US$307.3 Billion with CAGR of 4.4% by 2027– IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Fats And Oil Market size is estimated to reach $307.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Fats And Oils are an essential part of a healthy diet that supplies calories and helps in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins, such as A, D, E, and K in the body. These are the most abundant lipids in nature that insulate body organs and provide energy for living organisms. Unsaturated and healthier fat products are increasingly being adopted across the world owing to the growing health consciousness among the customers and increasing awareness about the importance of essential fatty acids. The rise in the adoption of palm oil biodiesel as biofuel, growing demand for coconut oil as a substitute for vegetable oils for its essential fatty acids, and the rise in the healthier product launches of shortenings & margarine to reduce the consumption of high density lipoproteins are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Fats And Oil Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific Fats And Oil Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the rise in the healthier product launches of shortenings & margarine to reduce the consumption of high density lipoproteins.

2. The increase in the adoption of palm oil biodiesel as biofuel in developed nations is driving the Palm Oil segment. However, the rise in the side effects associated with the overconsumption of fats and oils is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Fats And Oil Market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Fats And Oil Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Fats And Oil Market Segment Analysis-By Fat Type : The Fats And Oil Market based on the Fat Type can be further segmented into Butter, Tallow, Lard, Shortenings & Margarine, and Others. The Butter segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2021-2026.

Fats And Oil Market Segment Analysis-By Oil Type : The Fats And Oil Market based on the Oil Type can be further segmented into Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soybean Oil, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, and Others.

Fats And Oil Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : Asia-Pacific segment held the largest share with 27% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the growing adoption of coconut oil in the personal care industry and an increase in awareness about the presence of essential fatty acids in butter.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fats And Oil industry are -

1. Cargill

2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

3. International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited

4. Wilmar International Limited

5. Bunge Limited

