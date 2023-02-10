Organic Skin Care Market size is forecast to reach$6.8 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The majority of brands launch their products through grocery store giants like the largest audience. This is boosting the segment's growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Organic Skin Care Market is estimated to reach $6.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period 2022-2027. The beauty and personal care sector is undergoing a transformation, with consumers' perceptions of diverse goods changing rapidly. Customers express interest in learning more about the product, its components and its advantages. Customers strive to incorporate items that contain beeswax, fatty acids, essential oils and plant extracts. The market for Organic Skin Care products has benefitted from growing customer interest, which has raised awareness about the dangerous chemicals present in conventional skin care products.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Organic Skin Care Market highlights the following areas -

1. Customers are growing more concerned about animal welfare and are avoiding skin care products that involved animal cruelty. This has a significant impact on their purchasing patterns.

2. The market for Organic Skin Care products is expanding as a result of the rising number of health-conscious consumers.

3. Over the course of the forecast period, demand for Organic Skin Care products is anticipated to increase as a result of rising consumer preference for chemical-free beauty products and the expansion of the ideas of creams, serums and moisturizers infused with organic components.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Organic Skin Care Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Organic Skin Care Market Segment Analysis – by Product: Based on product type, the Organic Skin Care Market is further segmented into Face Cleanser, Face Cream & Moisturizers, Face Serums, Body Cream & Moisturizers, Body Wash and Others.

Organic Skin Care Market Segment Analysis – by Distribution Channel: Based on Distribution Channel, the Organic Skin Care Market is further segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, pharmacies & drugstores, e-commerce and others.

Organic Skin Care Market Segment Analysis – by Geography: Based on Geography, the Asia-Pacific Organic Skin Care Market accounted for 34% of revenue share in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Organic Skin Care industry are -

1. Shiseido Company Ltd

2. Natura & Co

3. The Estee Lauder Companies

4. True Botanicals

5. Yves Rocher

