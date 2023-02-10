Shopmatey Pte. Ltd. Launches Social Commerce App, Empowering Creators to Run Their Businesses on Their Own Terms
Singapore-based Startup Helps Creators Connect with Their Audience and Monetize Their Talents with Innovative SolutionSINGAPORE, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shopmatey, a new e-commerce startup based in Singapore, has launched a groundbreaking social commerce app that promises to transform the way creators sell online. The app allows anyone to create a web store through their mobile device, designed with a user experience similar to that of a social media app.
The social commerce market is rapidly growing, with projections indicating that the global market size will reach USD 91.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2021 to 2026. This presents a significant opportunity for creators and small businesses to reach new customers and grow their businesses online. Shopmatey is poised to take advantage of this market with its innovative solution, built on the popular e-commerce platform WooCommerce, offering creators an accessible way to sell their products online with the reliability and security of a proven platform.
With this app, creators can monetize their talents and connect with their audience with trust and transparency as the app is expected to explore a implementation of blockchain technology to power its seller reputation system, ensuring that customers can identify trustworthy sellers and have seamless transactions. The use of blockchain technology creates a decentralized and transparent reputation system, with all ratings recorded on an immutable, public ledger. This provides both creators and customers with a clear and objective view of each seller's reputation, enabling them to make informed decisions about who they do business with. This presents an opportunity for creators to reach new customers, grow their businesses, and tap into the rapidly growing social commerce market.
In addition to its ease of use and innovative features, Shopmatey offers a range of tools and resources to help creators succeed online. These include:
- Customizable store make it easy for creators to create a professional-looking store
- In-app support and resources to help creators grow their businesses
- Access to a growing community of creators, shoppers, and merchants, allowing creators to connect with like-minded individuals and share their products with a wider audience
- Advanced analytics and reporting tools to help creators track their sales and understand their customers
- Marketing and promotional tools to help creators reach new customers and promote their products
The app was recently launched on Product Hunt to great success, Shopmatey is now eager to onboard more users to test its platform and continue to improve its ecosystem and is dedicated to shaping the future of e-commerce. Whether you're a small business owner, a creative, or simply someone with a passion for making and selling products, Shopmatey is the solution you've been searching for.
