The ICON Awards Land at London Fashion Week
Following the success of previous ICON fashion & music shows, the ICON Awards will kick off London Fashion Week in true style, raising funds for prostate cancer
Prost8 hopes to cut out the aggressive procedures that are currently being offered to men with treatable localised disease. This event will help us raise vital funds for focal treatment units.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of previous ICON fashion and music shows, the ICON Awards will kick off London Fashion Week in true style.
The celebrity gala and awards ceremony will take place on 17th February at the Connaught Rooms in the De Vere Grand Hotel, London.
The awards will honour ICONS, namely people who have contributed to music, fashion, entertainment and philanthropy.
Founded by Buzz Talent’s Helen Georgio and Rachael Lewis, THIS IS ICON has celebrated fashion and music through a series of lauded events which also work to spark a conversation around chosen charities, with much-needed funds going into the coffers of various charities in recent years.
This year the ICON Awards will be raising money for Prost8, a charity dedicated to deliver cutting-edge, minimally invasive procedures to men diagnosed with low to intermediate prostate cancer.
A wealth of celebrity talent is expected at the event, with confirmations already from Anita Dobson, Matt Goss, Sophie Ellis Bextor and Tamer Hassan, reality stars from Made in Chelsea, Towie and Love Island and the celebrated British disabled model Ellie Goldstein.
Helen Georgio of Buzz Talent said: “The ICON Awards will deliver another star-studded and glamorous event where we honour some truly inspirational people. On the night there will be musical entertainment from top performers to complement the headline awards ceremony.
“We also hope to raise money for Prost8 on their noble mission to offer better, non-invasive treatments to men diagnosed with prostate cancer.”
Prost8 founder, Paul Sayer (himself a prostate cancer survivor), said: “Prost8 hopes to cut out the aggressive procedures that are currently being offered to men with treatable localised disease. This event will help us raise the money to fund focal treatment units, including ultrasound and cryotherapy".
The Prost8 charity has ambitious plans to deploy at least the first two suites early this year (costing about £350,000 each) and two more before the year end. Centres such as Bath, Norwich, Newcastle, Sheffield, Fife and Wrexham are on the list, among others.
Sayer adds: “1 in 8 men in the UK will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, so it is critical that treatment centres are in place. With 24 million adult men in the UK, if just 1 in 8 donated £1 we would reach our £3M target instantly”. To donate visit prost8.org.uk.
