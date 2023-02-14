R-24: A World Class Robotics Event

R-24 Ambassadors - Esben Østergaard and Thomas Visti

Yet again Denmark takes a lead in robotics. The R-24 event returns on March 13-15, 2024, and two of the industry’s pioneers says it has world class potential.

ODENSE, DANMARK, February 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- March 13-15, 2024, the European robotics industry gather at the Robotics, Automation, and Drones exhibition, R-24. The predecessor, called R-22, was a huge success, and the fair already is the biggest robotics exhibition in the Nordics . Therefore, the ambition for next year’s event is clear: R-24 wants to be Europe’s best robotics event showcasing the cutting edge of robotics, automation and drones.Within the robotics community there are already great expectations leading two of Denmark’s robotics pioneers to step forward and support the event. Therefore, R-24 welcomes Esben Østergaard, Co-Founder of Universal Robots and CEO at REInvest Robotics, and Thomas Visti, former CEO at Mobile Industrial Robots and now Investor and Chairman of Visti Unlimited, as the official R-24 Ambassadors.An international event with great potentialBoth gentlemen are well-known within the robotics community due to the major roles they have played since disrupting the market with Universal Robots (UR) and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR).Their ambassadorship therefore is a stamp of approval within the entire industry, and according to them the Danish event shows a lot of promise to be a big player in the game.- My hope for R-24 is that over time we can build up a robotics fair here in Odense that is world class, and I think we have the potential for it. There is so much robotics technology, so much knowledge, and so much interest in robotics, says Esben Østergaard.Thomas Visti agrees and elaborates:- I believe that R-24 is the biggest, international exhibition in the Nordic countries only focusing on robot technology, and in general there are more than 420 companies today either working with robots, automation, or drones here in Denmark, so it really is a robot country and of course worth a visit.Odense is a Robot CityBeing the ambassador of the robotics exhibition in Odense is a familiar role for Esben Østergaard, since he also was the ambassador for the R-24’s predecessor, R-22, and according to Esben, Odense is the place to be.- I’m one of the R-24 ambassadors , because I really believe we need this kind of robotics fair here, and I am willing to support that with my name behind it. Since the success of Universal Robots and MiR, there has been like a flurry of robot companies and robot startups, and there is so much activity, so for me Odense is a very obvious location for a robotics fair, says Esben Østergaard.Thomas Visti fully agrees. For him it is of course important to support the entire robotics ecosystem in Odense, but just as important is the personal interest and investment.- I am ambassador of R-24 because robots in general means a lot to me. I love robots, I live in Odense, and I’ve been a big part of the whole community here also, so of course, R-24 as a robot exhibition means a lot to me.Practical informationYou will find R-24 in the heart of Denmark: on Funen. The location of the fair, Odense Congress Center, is located in a lovely green setting, still close to the freeway and the city centre. Find Odense Congress Center here:Odense Congress CenterØrbækvej 3505220 Odense SØMarch 13-15 2024Wednesday, March 13: 9 am – 4 pmThursday, March 14: 9 am – 4 pmFriday, March 15: 9 am – 2 pmGuest registration is free and opens January 2024Book a stand at R-24: https://roboticsevent.eu/en/frontpage-exhibitors/book-a-stand/ WebsiteAbout R-24R-24 is a robotics event in Odense, which has become the center of robotics activity in Denmark. The event focuses on robotics, automation, and drones and is the largest of its kind in the Nordic countries. The event was held in 2022 under the name R-22 and will return March 13-15, 2024 at Odense Congress Center.PartnersR-24 has met support from several partners. These are:Centre for Clinical Robotics, DI Building, DI Digital, DI Production, Energy Cluster Denmark, NFEA, IHK Flensburg, Invest in Odense, Odense Municipality, Odense Robotics, The Robotic Society in Finland, Odense Seed and Venture, Knowledge Centre for Automation and Robotics, We Build Denmark, and University of Southern Denmark.

