Europe Hand Sanitizer Market Trends, Growth Factors, Top Key Players, Revenue Analysis with Future scope

Increasing consumer awareness about hygiene coupled with such government initiatives are driving the hand sanitizer market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hand Sanitizer Market size is projected to cross $2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Hand Sanitizer is an antiseptic disinfectant available in the form of a liquid, gel, foam, and many others. It is said to be more effective than soaps due to its ability to eliminate most microorganisms. Public awareness campaigns by global health authorities such as the WHO (World Health Organization) also play a significant role in promoting the use of hand sanitizers. Increasing consumer awareness about hygiene coupled with such government initiatives is driving the hand sanitizer market.

Key Takeaways

1. North America accounts for the largest share accounting for 34% of the hand sanitizer market.

2. However, APAC region is forecast to have the fastest growth with a CAGR of 12.6%.

3. Disease outbreaks and public health awareness campaigns are likely to increase the demand for hand sanitizers.

4. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the hand sanitizer market report.

Segment Analysis

1. Based on the Product Form, hand sanitizer is segmented into foam, gel, wipes, spray, and others. Gel-based sanitizer is dominating the market in 2019 by product form owing to the ease of handling and easy removal of germs. It is also preferred by environmentally conscious consumers who want to conserve water.

2. Based on the Application, the hand sanitizer market is segmented into domestic/household, healthcare, educational institutions, restaurants, public and private organizations, and others. The domestic/household segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 9.38% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

3. North America dominates the hand sanitizer market and is generating a revenue of $492.8 million in 2019. The high use of sanitizers among the population here and in sectors such as hospitals and restaurants is contributing to the dominance of this region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow faster with a CAGR of 12.60% during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Anti-counterfeit Electronics And Automobiles Packaging industry are:

1. 3M Company

2. Best Sanitizers Inc.

3. Chattem Inc.

4. Gojo industries INC.

5. Henkel AG & Company

