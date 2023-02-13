HeliSwap's Community Centric Lockdrop to start Feb 16th

The first ever lockdrop taking place on the Hedera Network

HeliSwap's Community Lockdrop is about to start on Feb 16th. A unique chance to participate in its token launch on Hedera Hashgraph.

HONG KONG, February 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- HeliSwap is starting its Community Lockdrop approach on the Hedera Hashgraph DLT on 16 Feb 2023.Never heard of Community Lockdrop before? Read on! HeliSwap's Community Lockdrop is a means to bootstrap liquidity with the help of the community. HeliSwap collects HBAR from the community to create a deep HBAR <> HELI liquidity pool by matching the collected HBAR with HELI tokens and then redistributing ALL LP tokens back to contributors over a three month period.In other words, HeliSwap is giving out a large amount of HELI to anyone who provides their HBAR on the Community Lockdrop page. HeliSwap then merge the pre-announced amount of HELI (20,000,000 HELI tokens) with the received HBAR to create an HBAR <> HELI Liquidity Pool. ALL LP tokens that are generated throughout this process will be redistributed to participants and vest linearly over a 3 months period. This mechanism helps HeliSwap to create a large initial HBAR <> HELI pool with deep liquidity and allows for a community driven natural price discovery process.In a further step already vested LP tokens can be used to earn additional token rewards by staking them into the HELI <> HBAR yield farming campaign. This is only a suggestion and not financial advice, as already vested LP tokens can be used in any fashion.HeliSwap is going to provide 20 million HELI tokens for the Community Lockdrop. That means that if the community decides to provide 20 million HBAR tokens, the ratio of HBAR to HELI is going to be 1 to 1 (for each HBAR people would get one additional HELI token). If the community decides to provide 10 million HBAR tokens, it means that each HBAR tokens will be matched with 2 HELI tokens, and if the community provides 30 million HBAR tokens, it means that each HBAR token will be matched with 0.5 HELI tokens.For a more detailed description of the Community Lockdrop, please visit https://app.heliswap.io/lockdrop

Description on why HeliSwap is doing a Community Lockdrop