Cognitive Services Market Size Expected To Reach $48 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Cognitive Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cognitive services market. As per TBRC’s cognitive services market forecast, the cognitive services global market size is expected to grow to $48.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 37.9%.

An increase in data volume and complexity is expected to propel the growth of the cognitive services market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest cognitive services market share. Major players in the cognitive services global market include IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, Nuance Communications, SAS Institute Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Attivio Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the cognitive services market. Major players operating in the cognitive services sector is focused on developing and implementing new technologies to meet consumer demand and reinforce their position. For instance, in May 2022, Microsoft Corporation, a US-based technology company expanded the Azure OpenAI service with the help of InstructGPT. InstructGPT is a collection of GPT-3-based models that are less faulty and do not generate as much problematic text as their rivals.

•By Service Type: Data Transformation, Cloud and Web-Based Application Programming Interface, Knowledge Management, Cognitive Risk Intelligence, Data Integration and Cognitive Automation, Training and Support, Communication Monitoring, Consulting and Advisory, Other Service Types

•By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

•By Technology Type: Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Deep Learning

•By Application: Predictive Maintenance, Marketing Analysis, Quality Management Investigation And Recommendation, Supply Chain Management, Diagnosis And Treatment System, Safety And Security Management, Other Applications

•By End User: Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Manufacturing, Education, Government, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global cognitive services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cognitive services are a set of tools and frameworks that helps businesses to build AI-infused applications and operationalize AI services quickly without the need for data scientists. These enable the computer to process pieces of external information. The cognitive services are used to implement artificial intelligence (AI) into several components for easy utilization in applications.

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Cognitive Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides cognitive services market analysis, cognitive services market research, cognitive services market overview and insights on cognitive services global market size, drivers and trends, cognitive services global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and cognitive services market growth across geographies. The cognitive services global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC