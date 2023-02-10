Anti-counterfeit Electronics And Automobiles Packaging Market to Reach US$20.6 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Anti-counterfeit Electronics And Automobiles Packaging Market size is to reach US$20.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anti-counterfeit Electronics And Automobiles Packaging Market size is projected to reach US$20.6 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The malpractice of counterfeiting is on the rise and has become a source of concern for many original automobile and electronics manufacturers worldwide. As a result, a wide range of anti-counterfeit technologies such as holograms, barcodes, watermarks, radio frequency identification and more are being adopted globally to prevent the practice of counterfeiting in the automobile and electronics industries. The booming application of anti-counterfeit packaging in the electronics industry is the primary reason for the anti-counterfeit electronics And automobiles packaging market growth. However, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused ripples in the anti-counterfeit electronics and automobiles packaging industry growth. In 2021, the ease of COVID-19-related regulations resulted in a surge in the production of products, including electronics, automotive and more. This, in turn, accelerated the anti-counterfeit electronics and automobiles packaging industry growth. Also, the bolstering automotive industry is expected to fuel the demand for anti-counterfeit electronics and automobiles packaging. As a result, the Anti-counterfeit Electronics And Automobiles Packaging market size would grow during the forecast period.

1. Asia-pacific dominated the Anti-counterfeit Electronics And Automobiles Packaging Market, owing to the electronics industry growth in the region. According to Invest India, in 2014-2015, India’s electronics production was US$29 billion and in 2020-2021, it grew to US$67 billion, which is more than double.

2. The ongoing developments associated with the hologram, barcode and technologies would spur market growth in the upcoming years.

3. Moreover, the government initiatives for the protection of malpractices for counterfeit are accelerating the market growth.

4. However, the high cost of Anti-counterfeit technology may restrict the Anti-counterfeit Electronics and Automobiles Packaging industry growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

1. Anti-counterfeit Electronics And Automobiles Packaging Market Segment Analysis – by Product Type : The track and trace packaging technologies segment held the significant Anti-counterfeit Electronics And Automobiles Packaging Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Track and trace package technologies like RFID, barcode and others offer various advantages like real-time analytics, improved brand loyalty and operational efficiencies in contrast to holograms, Watermarks and other anti-counterfeiting technologies.

2. Anti-counterfeit Electronics And Automobiles Packaging Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry : The electronics segment held the largest Anti-counterfeit Electronics And Automobiles Packaging Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Electronics brands are protected by anti-counterfeit packaging from the harm that might happen from fake goods, such as lost sales, a damaged reputation and safety risks.

3. Anti-counterfeit Electronics And Automobiles Packaging Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : Asia-pacific is the dominating region in this market as it held the largest Anti-counterfeit Electronics And Automobiles Packaging Market share of up to 48% in 2021. The sectoral growth of Asia-pacific economies is been fueled by the growth of various industries such as electrical & electronics, automotive and more.

1. Giesecke & Devrient (G&D)

2. Impinj Incorporation

3. Datamax-O'Neil (Honeywell)

4. Alien Technology Corp

5. AlpVision

