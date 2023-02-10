Underwater Concrete Foam Market to Reach US$318 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Underwater Concrete Foam Market size is estimated to reach US$318 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANAGAN, INDIA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Underwater Concrete Foam Market size is estimated to reach US$318 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Underwater concrete foam is an aerated, cellular lightweight concrete made up of 20% foam and a slurry of cement entrained into the plastic mortar. It is made with raw materials such as cement, aggregates, admixtures and others by using laying techniques, such as pumping technique, tremie method, hydro valve method and others. The rapidly rising building & construction industry for constructing dams, bridges and other underwater structures has been driving the growth of the Underwater Concrete Foam Market. Moreover, the growing water & wastewater treatment sector requires underwater concrete foam owing to its usage in constructing new wastewater treatment facilities or for repairing the old facility, which is anticipated to upsurge the growth of the underwater concrete foam industry in the forecast period. The global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a huge drop in construction, repair and renovation projects and other underwater structure applications all across the world. This had a significant impact on the growth of the Underwater Concrete Foam Market size.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Underwater Concrete Foam market highlights the following areas -

1. The As-pacific region dominates the Underwater Concrete Foam Market owing to the rising growth of the marine industry. According to Invest India, during January 2021, a total of 161 projects in the marine industry at a cost of US$12 billion have been completed and 178 projects at a cost of INR 1,96,578 Crores (US$26,595 million) are under implementation.

2. Rapidly rising demand for Underwater Concrete Foam in the building & construction industry for building dams, bridges and other structures has driven the growth of the Underwater Concrete Foam Market.

3. The increasing demand for Underwater Concrete Foam in the water & wastewater treatment sector, due to its usage in the construction of a new wastewater treatment facility or for the repairment of the old facility, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the Underwater Concrete Foam Market in the upcoming years.

4. However, the high cost of production of Underwater Concrete Foam can hinder the growth of the Underwater Concrete Foam Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Underwater Concrete Foam Market Segment Analysis – by Laying Technique : The tremie method segment held the largest Underwater Concrete Foam Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Underwater concreting using the tremie method is easy for pouring a large amount of high flowable concrete as compared to other laying technique types such as pumping technique and hydro valve method.

2. Underwater Concrete Foam Market Segment Analysis – by Application : The marine constructions segment held a significant Underwater Concrete Foam Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Underwater concrete foam provides good water resistance and self-compacting ability that has made it a preferred choice for the marine constructions of various underwater structures, such as for military submarines, building repair, immersed tunnels and other applications.

3. Underwater Concrete Foam Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : The Asia-pacific region held the largest Underwater Concrete Foam Market share of up to up to 42% in 2021. APAC region is one of the leading underwater concrete foam producers globally, with China and India being the key consumers and suppliers of underwater concrete foam. This is due to the growing marine construction sector.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Underwater Concrete Foam industry are:

1. Italicementi S.p.A.

2. HeidelbergCement Group

3. Sika AG

4. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V.

5. Rockbond SCP Ltd

