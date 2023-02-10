Nomex Honeycomb Market Size Expected to Reach US$543.8 billion with CAGR of 8.2% by 2027– IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

volatility of prices of raw materials is expected to limit the growth of the Nomex Honeycomb Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Nomex Honeycomb Market size is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$543.8 billion by 2027. Nomex Honeycombs is a lightweight, high-strength, nonmetallic honeycomb core material manufactured from aramid fiber paper with the typical hexangular cell shape. They are used extensively in aerospace applications like cabinets, lockers and bulkheads as well as in high-performance motorsports including Formula 1 and WRC. It is used in a wide range of aircraft galleys, flooring, partitions, aircraft leading and trailing edges, missile wings, radomes, antennas, helicopter power plant fairings, large aircraft wings and others. The expansion of Nomex Honeycomb is primarily driven by its usage in the aerospace applications, such as engine nacelles and wing-to-body fairings and flaps. In 2020, the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the aerospace production activities as a result of the country-wise shutdown of aerospace sites, shortage of labor and the decline of supply and demand chain all over the world, thus, temporarily affecting the growth of the Nomex Honeycomb industry. However, a steady recovery in aerospace production activities has been witnessed since 2021, which in turn, is driving the demand for Nomex Honeycomb. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Nomex Honeycomb Market highlights the following areas -

1. The aerospace grade type in Nomex Honeycomb Market held a significant share in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics mainly due to high strength-to-weight properties at relatively low cost is one of the major factors driving the market.



2. Asia-Pacific dominated the Nomex Honeycomb Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand from the aerospace sector of the region. For instance, recent insights from The Boeing Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) state that China and APAC countries account for 20% of the new airplane deliveries.



3. The increase in demand for lightweight materials across the transportation industry for both commercial and industrial in order to decrease the fuel loads is expected to create a major opportunity for the manufacturers of the Nomex Honeycomb Industry.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The hexagonal segment held a significant Nomex Honeycomb Market share of over 70% in 2021, owing to the range of characteristics and benefits it offers over over-expanded of Nomex Honeycomb.

2. Asia-Pacific held a dominant Nomex Honeycomb Market share of around 35% in the year 2021. The consumption of Nomex Honeycomb is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from both the automotive and aerospace sector.

3. The Aerospace segment held the largest Nomex Honeycomb Market share of over 35% in 2021, owing to the increasing production of aircrafts across the world. They are used in airplane floors, doors, wing flaps rudders along with its wide use on aircraft flight control surfaces such as aileron, spoiler and flaps.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Nomex Honeycomb Industry are -

1. DuPont

2. Toray Advanced Composites

3. CEL COMPONENTS S.R.L.

4. Euro-Composites S.A.

5. Plascore Inc.

