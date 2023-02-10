Prepreg Market Size Expected to Reach USD 10.7 Billion with CAGR of 11.2% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Prepreg Market size is estimated to reach US$10.7 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Prepreg Market growth is attributed to versatile characteristics such as unidirectional fiber, load distribution and high tensile strength. Prepregs are composite fibers that have a reinforced impregnate fiber in a certain ratio with a thermoplastic or thermoset resin matrix. For the convenience of handling, the resin matrix in prepregs is partially cured and stored in a cool environment to prevent total polymerization. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Prepreg Market highlights the following areas -



1. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global prepreg market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increased demand for sustainable products mainly in sports and leisure.

2. Glass fiber is expected to be the significant segment owing to the surge in industrial demand.

3. Prepreg plays an important role in several industries especially in the aerospace and automotive which is expected to provide significant growth opportunity for the global market.

Segmental Analysis:



1. The glass fiber segment held the largest prepreg market share in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 9.9% during the forecast period. Currently, glass fiber is the most often used fabric type. Glass fiber is a workhorse due to its low cost and general robust physical characteristics. Glass fiber can be found in almost every sector imaginable.

2. The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the prepreg market in 2021 and held nearly 35% of market share. Prepreg coated to aerospace composite surface improves the overall quality. It usually has an adhesive on one side, which makes preparation aeronautical composites easier.

3. The sports equipment segment held the largest prepreg market share in 2021 and it accounted for around 22%. Fabrics that have been impregnated with a polymer matrix are known as prepreg. Fibers provide strength and rigidity to the composite along their fiber direction. Component stresses can be assessed and directed along important load lines owning to careful fabric prepreg selection.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Prepreg Industry are -



1. Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

2. Cytec Industries

3. Teijin Limited

4. Hexcel Corporation

5. Toray Industries



