Industrial Valves Market worth US$95.5 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 6.8% - IndustryARC

Industrial Valves Market Drivers The High Adoption of Industrial Valves in Pharmaceuticals Industry for Enhancing the Hygiene and Safety of Production Lines.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Industrial Valves Market is estimated to reach US$95.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Industrial valves are mechanical devices that control the flow and pressure of a fluid within a system or process. It is available in different types such as polypropylene-based valves, cryogenic valves and plug valves. Electrochemical protection is used in valves to prevent corrosion. The widespread adaptation of industrial valves is ideal for upgrading production lines with customized features to increase productivity. The chemical industry is widely adopting industrial valves for upgrading pipeline infrastructures. In September 2022, MOOG Inc. launched the X700 Series Servo Cartridge valves that can be used in the industrial electrohydraulic flow control system. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. The check valve segment by valve type in the Industrial Valves Market is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The check valve is widely adopted in industries to ensure the safe and continuous functioning of pipelines & HVAC systems in production lines.

2. The oil and gas segment by end-users in the Industrial Valves Market is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

3. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share of 35% in the market, in terms of revenue, by 2027.

4. The widespread adaptation of Industrial Valves in the pharmaceuticals industry for enhancing the hygiene and safety of production lines is driving the market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

The check valve is widely adopted in industries to ensure the safe and continuous functioning of pipelines & HVAC systems in production lines.

2. In July 2020, XHVAL Valve Co, Ltd. launched the dual plate wafer style design check valve for the protection of gas or liquid piping systems. They are 90% lighter and have precisely-calculated springs to reduce the damaging effects of water hammers.

3. The oil and gas segment is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The large-scale adoption of Industrial valves in the oil and gas sector plays a key role in pipeline infrastructures and establishing reliable control systems to prevent line failure.

4. The Industrial Valves Market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and RoW. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share of 35%, in terms of revenue, by 2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Industrial Valves industry are -

1. Siemens AG

2. Southern Valve and Control, LLC.

3. Sulzer Ltd.

4. Mecanica Prisma, SL

5. GEFA Processtechnika GmbH

