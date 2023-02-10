Diaminocyclohexane Market Size to Boost US$1.3 billion by 2027 | CAGR 5.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase in oil & gas production is most likely to increase demand for the product to drive Diaminocyclohexane Market.

HYDERABAD, INDIA, TELANGANA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Diaminocyclohexane Market size is forecast to reach US$1.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Diaminocyclohexane is an organic compound that is used in a wide range of applications which include nanoparticle, cisplatin, macrogol, oxaliplatin, epoxy curing agent, chelating agent, polyamide resins, and other use. According to recent insights published by NS Energy in 2021, 512 oil & gas projects are scheduled to start operations from 2021 to 2025 in China. Among these, one of the largest projects include the Yantai Expansion terminal worth US$ 1.1 billion which has an overall capacity of 487 billion cup feet (bcf). The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Diaminocyclohexane Market highlights the following areas -

1. Epoxy curing agent held a significant share in the Diaminocyclohexane Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand from the adhesives & sealants sectors across the world. According to the European Adhesive and Sealant Industry, the adhesive & sealant sector in North America saw an increase of 23.1% in the production of adhesives and sealants in 2020.



2. Coatings industry held the largest share in the Diaminocyclohexane Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for diaminocyclohexane from the coating sectors across multiple regions. According to Japan Paint Manufacturers Association (JPMA), the total paints and coatings production in Japan reached 1645.96 million during the year 2019.



3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Diaminocyclohexane Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for diaminocyclohexane from the coating sector of the region. For instance, in July 2019, Asian Paints commenced the commercial production of coatings and intermediaries in the Mysore plant in India. The coatings manufacturing plant in Mysore has a total capacity of 211.88 million per annum.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Epoxy curing agent held a significant share in the Diaminocyclohexane Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand from the adhesives & sealants sectors across the world. For instance, according to a recent study published by the European Adhesive and Sealant Industry in 2020, the adhesive & sealant sector saw an increase in the production of adhesives and sealants across multiple regions.

2. Asia Pacific held the largest share in the Diaminocyclohexane Market in 2021 up to 30%. The consumption of diaminocyclohexane is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the coating sector. For instance, according to Japan Paint Manufacturers Association (JPMA), the total paints and coatings production in Japan was reached up to 1487.7 million tons in 2020.

3. According to the British Coatings Federation (BCF), the first 5 months of 2021 achieved significant sales results in both industrial and decorative coatings in the United Kingdom, owing to strong consumer demand for DIY commodities such as paints and coatings in the country.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Diaminocyclohexane Industry are -

1. BASF

2. Invista

3. Rhodia (Solvay)

4. Radici Group

5. Toray

