2-Aminobenzonitrile Market worth $280.6 million by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.3% - IndustryARC

The Global 2-Aminobenzonitrile Market size is forecast to reach US$280.6 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global 2-Aminobenzonitrile Market size is forecast to reach US$280.6 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. 2-amino benzonitrile is a chemical compound that is primarily used in pharmaceutical, pesticides, and industrial applications. It is commonly also known as anthranilonitrile, and 2-cyanoaniline, and is primarily used in the production of pesticides that are used on agricultural crops to control various pests or insects. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the 2-Aminobenzonitrile Market highlights the following areas -



1. Purity of 99% held a significant share in the Global 2-Aminobenzonitrile Market in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics and increased efficiency made it stand out in comparison to other types of product purity in the market.

2. Pesticides application held the largest share in the Global 2-Aminobenzonitrile Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for 2-aminobenzonitrile for the production of pesticides used in pest control during crop production and for improving the overall crop productivity.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Global 2-Aminobenzonitrile Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for 2-aminobenzonitrile from the agricultural sector of the region. For instance, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the total wheat production in China reached up to 136.9 million metric tons in 2021, an increase of 1.6% as compared to 134.3 million metric tons in 2020.

Segmental Analysis:



1. The 99% purity held a significant share in the Global 2-Aminobenzonitrile Market in 2021, owing to its increasing use in pesticide production. For instance, 99% purity of 2-aminobenzonitrile is mostly used in the manufacturing of pesticides. The high purity level of the 2-aminobenzonitrile enhances the pesticide activity and also increases the efficacy of pest control.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the Global 2-Aminobenzonitrile Market in 2021 up to 30%. The consumption of 2-aminobenzonitrile is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the agricultural sector. For instance, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

3. The pesticides segment held the largest share in the Global 2-Aminobenzonitrile Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2027, owing to the increasing demand for pesticides for pest control during crop production across the globe.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the 2-Aminobenzonitrile Industry are -



1. BASF

2. Capot Chemical Co., Ltd.

3. Chemik Co. Ltd.

4. Biosynth Chemistry and Biology

5. ChemPacific

