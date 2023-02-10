VRF Refrigeration Systems Market Size to Boost USD 31.2 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 7.4% - IndustryARC

VRF Refrigeration Systems Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that VRF Refrigeration Systems Market is estimated to reach $31.2 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR 7.4% from 2022 to 2027. The demand for VRF or variable refrigerant volume System increases in residential and commercial places, owing to its benefits such as energy efficiency and minimum maintenance is set to be the major driver for the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, use of aluminum based micro channel heat exchangers and polyisocyanurate insulation as well as fiberglass insulation in VRF Refrigeration System provides better and efficient heat transfer. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the VRF Refrigeration Systems Market highlights the following areas –

1. Heat Pump System is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.6% in the global VRF Refrigeration System market during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to benefits such as benefits such as better part-load efficiency, smaller zones and reduced duct losses.

2. Residential applications segment is analyzed to witness the highest growth rate in the VRF Refrigeration System market during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to factors such as energy saving and precise temperature control.

3. APAC region is analyzed to witness the fastest growth in the global VRF market during 2022-2027, owing to rise in construction activities and technological advancement like development of smart VRF Refrigeration System.

4. Growing demand for energy saving products is one of the major drivers which will boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

By System Type:

Heat Pump System is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of around 8.6% in the global VRF Refrigeration System Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The factors such as growing construction industry and easy installation of this system have been contributing to the market growth of VRF heat pump segment.

By Application:

Residential application segment is analyzed to account for the highest CAGR of 8.8% in the global VRF Refrigeration System Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The factors such as energy saving, precise temperature control and exceptional comfort have been increasing the use of VRF Refrigeration System across residential places such as luxury apartments, villas, bungalows and town houses.

By Geography:

APAC held the highest VRF Refrigeration System Market share of around 35% in the global VRF Refrigeration System market in 2021 and is further set to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to growing installation in commercial building.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the VRF Refrigeration Systems Industry are -

1. Daikin Industries Ltd

2. Toshiba Corporation

3. Panasonic Corporation

4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

5. LG Electronics Inc

