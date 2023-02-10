Atomic Force Microscopes Market is Set to Reach US$700.5 Million by 2027 at 6.4% CAGR

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Atomic Force Microscopes Market is estimated to reach US$700.5 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR 6.2% from 2022 to 2027. An atomic force microscope (AFM) is a high-resolution scanning probe microscope used for measuring properties such as friction and height. Grades of AFMs include research grade and industrial grade. It supports applications in various fields, including life sciences and biology, nanomaterial science, semiconductors and academics. The global adoption of AFMs is a result of both technological advancement and a rise in the demand for fast and high-resolution diagnostic instruments across various fields. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Atomic Force Microscopes Market highlights the following areas –

1. The Life sciences and biology segment by application in the Atomic Force Microscopes Market is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 8.9%, during the forecast period 2022-2027. The wide-scale adaptation of AFM in life science and biology is due to the rapid switch towards fast and high-resolution diagnostic instruments for various research projects.

2. The academic & research organizations segment dominated the Atomic Force Microscopes Market, with a 32% share in 2021. The academic & research organizations sector is widely adopting AFM for upgrading the traditional research tools with high-resolution diagnostic tools for studying samples beyond the nanoscale.

3. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 8.6%, in terms of revenue in the Atomic Force Microscopes Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The widescale implementation of AFMs in this region is due to the increased use of high-resolution equipment for ongoing research works on nanoscience technology across various domains.

Segmental Analysis:

By Application:

The Atomic Force Microscopes Market has been segmented into life sciences and biology, nanomaterial science, semiconductors and electronics, academics and others. The Life sciences and biology segment by application in the Atomic Force Microscopes Market is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 8.9%, from 2022-2027.

By End-users:

The Atomic Force Microscopes Market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, academic & research organizations, industries and others. The Academic & research organizations sector dominated the Atomic Force Microscopes Market, with a 32% share in 2021.

By Geography:

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.6% in terms of revenue in the Atomic Force Microscopes Market from 2022-2027. The widescale implementation of AFMs in this region is driven by the increased use of high-resolution equipment for ongoing research work on nanoscience technology across various domains.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Atomic Force Microscopes Industry are -

1. Bruker Corporation

2. Park Systems Corporation

3. Oxford Instruments Plc

4. Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

5. Nanosurf AG

