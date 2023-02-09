[REPORT UPDATE] Taxes of Texas: A Field Guide

TEXAS, February 9 - Comptroller Updates Taxes of Texas: A Field Guide To help Texans better understand Texas tax revenue, the Comptroller's office has updated Taxes of Texas: A Field Guide (PDF). The report provides a graphic-rich overview of major state and local taxes, including historical collections and estimates of future revenue growth. The guide, which features a tablet-friendly design and links to in-depth state financial publications, offers an overview of the budget process and outlines the basics of local taxes.