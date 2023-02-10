Revolutionary Energy Efficient Innovation: Industrial Refrigeration to Reach $29,193.9 Million by 2028

Industrial refrigeration systems are deployed at large freezing and refrigeration plants for use in various industrial applications.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial refrigeration refers to the process of cooling and preserving perishable goods, such as food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, in a controlled environment. This is achieved through the use of refrigeration equipment, such as refrigeration compressors, condensers, evaporators, and refrigerant gases. Industrial refrigeration systems are used in a variety of applications, including food storage and processing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and chemical storage. They play a crucial role in maintaining the quality and safety of perishable goods by preventing spoilage, decay, and contamination.

The industrial refrigeration market size was valued at $19.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $29.2 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The heart of any industrial refrigeration system is the refrigeration compressor, which is responsible for compressing refrigerant gas and transferring it from the evaporator to the condenser. The refrigerant gas then flows through the condenser, where it is cooled and transformed back into a liquid state. The liquid refrigerant is then sent back to the evaporator, where it evaporates and absorbs heat from the surrounding environment.

In recent years, there has been a growing trend towards the use of natural refrigerants, such as ammonia and carbon dioxide, as alternative to synthetic refrigerants, like HFCs (hydrofluorocarbons), which have been shown to have a negative impact on the environment. Natural refrigerants are considered environmentally friendly as they have low Global Warming Potential (GWP) and Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP).

Key Segments:

By Component -

Compressor

Condenser

Evaporator

Control

Others

By Application -

Fresh fruits & vegetables

Meat, poultry & fish

Dairy & ice cream

Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Key Market Players:

Daikin Industries, Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Evapco, Inc., GEA Group AG, Johnson Controls, Inc., Ingersoll Rand Plc, LU-VE Group, Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd., The Danfoss Group, and Carrier.

It is important to note that the design and operation of industrial refrigeration systems must adhere to strict safety regulations and standards, as refrigerant gases can be dangerous if not handled properly. This includes proper storage, handling, and disposal of refrigerants, as well as regular maintenance of refrigeration equipment to ensure that it is functioning safely and efficiently.

Overall, industrial refrigeration plays a crucial role in maintaining the quality and safety of perishable goods, and it is an essential component of many industries. With the continued advancement of refrigeration technology and the growing trend towards more environmentally-friendly refrigerants, the future of industrial refrigeration looks bright.