The Top 20 Open Source Digital Forensic Tools for 2023

As consumers strive to advance their careers, researching new and innovative ways to help them crack the case is a natural part of the process.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As consumers strive to advance their careers and become more well-rounded digital forensics analysts, researching about new and innovative ways to help them crack the case is a natural part of the process.

To that end, they’re inclined to look into new data forensic tools to stay on top of their investigative game and utilize digital forensics technology to its fullest potential.

Unfortunately, many law enforcement agencies are underfunded, so they are inclined to look for ways to keep the costs low to not exceed their budget limitations. Hence, the need for using open source software.

With this in mind, SalvationDATA has compiled a list of the best open-source forensic tools in existence. However, when using Open Source Digital Forensic Tools, how much do consumers really benefit from using the so-called “free” open-source tools?

Given all the hidden risks that come in the form of malware, not being compliant with the industry’s best practices, no developer support or assistance whatsoever, and simply being out of date?

Just scroll down until the end of the article and SalvationDATA will also show consumers why a paid solution will get investigators much further during a digital forensic investigation.

free GPL license.th

Many of these free open-source tools come under the free GPL license.

In no particular order of importance, below investigators can find a comprehensive digital forensics tools list that is distributed under the open source agreement license, thus being completely free to use for every individual and law enforcement personnel:

1. Wireshark

2. NMAP

3. Oxygen Forensic Suite

4. The Sleuth Kit

5. SIFT

6. Volatility

7. Free Hex Editor Neo

8. MVT

9. Autopsy

10. FAW

11. USB Write Blocker

12. NFI Defraser

13. ExifTool

14. Dumpzilla

15. Caine

16. Crowd Response

17. Xplico

18. ForensicUserInfo

19. Paladin

20. The Coroner’s Toolkit

The hidden risks and drawbacks of using open-source digital forensic tools

Why a paid solution will get investigators much further during a digital forensic investigation

Discover SalvationDATA's industry-grade forensic solutions portfolio

Conclusion

Content

Conclusion

1. Wireshark

Wireshark is one of the best open-source forensic tools for network packet analysis. It allows investigators to intercept and decrypt data in real-time (it supports WEP, SSL, and IPsec). It’s one of the live forensics tools that support rich VoIP analysis, which is one of its most prominent features.

With it, the operator will always stay on top of what’s going on inside the network they’re investigating.

Wireshark

2. NMAP

Network Mapper (or NMAP for short) is one of the cyber security forensics tools for network scanning and auditing. One of its core advantages is the fact that it supports almost every popular operating system in existence, including Windows, Linux, and Mac, including some less popular ones like Solaris and HP-UX.

It’s open-source and thus 100% free to use.

NMAP

3. Oxygen Forensic Suite

Oxygen Forensic Suite is a popular open-source mobile forensics tool that will help investigators gather the evidence they need from a mobile phone.

It also belongs on the list of Android forensic tools that let investigators bypass the password or lock screen gesture prompt, thus granting them unobstructed access to data that is stored inside.

Oxygen Forensic Suite

This is a free alternative to SPF Pro, one of SalvationDATA’s flagship products. Since SPF Pro has more powerful features, be sure to sign up for the no-strings-attached free trial.

SPF Pro Auto Extraction

4. The Sleuth Kit

The Sleuth Kit is one of the open-source data acquisition tools for digital forensic analysis that allow them to extract data from hard disk drives and other types of storage media. Since it’s a collection of command-line tools, it may not be the most user-friendly computer forensic tool in existence.

The Sleuth Kit

So SalvationDATA invites investigators to try DRS instead.

DRS - features

With a free trial and a learning curve that’s much less steep, it’s a no-brainer choice.

5. SIFT

SIFT is based on Ubuntu, thus making it one of the top digital forensic tools investigators can download and try for free. It has some of the finest open-source incident response functionality, all while incorporating some of the latest approaches to digital forensics.

SIFT--

6. Volatility

Available under the GPL license, Volatility is a memory forensics framework that allows investigators to extract information directly from the processes that are running on the computer, making it one of the best forensic imaging and cyber security forensics tools they can try for free.

Numerous forensics and cyber security experts use it for its malware analysis and incident response capabilities. In addition, this cyber forensic tool allows investigators to extract data from Windows crash dump files, DLLs, network sockets, and the network connection itself.

Volatility

7. Free Hex Editor Neo

Free Hex Editor Neo is one of the top database forensics tools for handling large files.

Free Hex Editor Neo - 1

Much like DBF by SalvationDATA, it’s one of those forensic image tools that have both a paid and a free version operators can try at their leisure. Among its main features are manual data carving, data extraction, low-level file editing, and performing a deep scan to uncover hidden data.

DBF -Data Analysis

8. MVT

MVT is one of the finest iOS and Android forensic tools that lets operators decrypt encrypted backups and discover traces of malware that may be present in the system. It will generate a report of exactly what apps are installed on the smartphone and even present the extracted data as JSON.

MVT

If investigators looking for a mobile forensic tool with capabilities like this but aren’t overly trusting of free mobile forensic tools, look no further than SalvationDATA’s SPF Pro. It has better functions, ongoing support by the developer team, is more user-friendly, and has a free trial to boot.

If Somebody Wants More Information, Just Read It Here.