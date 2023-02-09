Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. Taps Industry Veteran as President and CEO
Peter Hager takes the helm of Managed Digital Engagement company
Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. (OTCQB:XESP)MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. (Ticker: XESP) announces the appointment of Peter Hager as President and Chief Executive Officer.
Peter Hager is a seasoned business executive with 30 years of cross-industry leadership experience in executive management, sales, marketing, and technology. Most recently Peter founded and served as CEO of Pointward, Inc. a MedTech Customer Engagement Agency, where he was responsible for delivering business solutions to drive market entry, commercialization, and growth for Fortune 500 healthcare brands and MedTech startups looking to improve the quality of healthcare.
Peter holds a B.A. degree from Macalester College in Saint Paul, MN, with a focus on economics and psychology. He began his career at Land O'Lakes in the consumer-packaged goods and food service industries and later founded and served as a director for multiple technologies, professional services, and MedTech organizations, including PhiTech Management, iSight Therapeutics, TeamNet Systems, and Bluestem Technologies.
Peter is committed to giving back to the community and serves organizations that support youth, both locally and globally. He serves or has served on the boards of The Sanneh Foundation, The All 4 Kids Foundation, Custom One Charities, and The Minnesota Adoption Resource Network. Through his work with these organizations, Peter is dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of young people and contributing to a better future for all.
Peter's unique combination of practical experience, thought leadership, passion, and business acumen make him a great addition to and an invaluable asset for Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc.
Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. (XESP) provides Managed Digital Engagement Solutions to established and developing organizations that seek to enhance their profitability through effective and efficient online content management. XESP addresses market deficiencies by providing clients access to the benefits of their Digital Engagement Engine (DE) and their proven processes. The all-encompassing service offering provides clients with overarching digital management that ensures all aspects of their content is continuously monitored, analyzed, managed, and enhanced, no matter what programs and processes they already have in place.
Thomas (Denny) Spruce
Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc.
+1 833-991-0800
info@xespn.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter