The Property Game Tribe

A Complete Platform for Property Investors in South Africa to Master the Property Investment

If nine of your friends are successful property developers, eventually you will become one!” — Sylvia Milosevic

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riches and Beyond Launches The Property Game Tribe: A Complete Platform for Property Investors in South Africa

Riches and Beyond has unveiled The Property Game Tribe, a comprehensive platform aimed at supporting property investors in South Africa. The platform offers educational materials, property courses, and a community of like-minded investors, making it a one-stop-shop for property investment needs.

"The launch of The Property Game Tribe represents a major milestone for Riches and Beyond, and we're proud to offer this new resource to property investors in South Africa," said Sylvia Milosevic, CEO of Riches and Beyond. "Our goal is to provide a wealth of resources and support that will help investors grow their portfolios and achieve their investment goals."

The Property Game Tribe is user-friendly and available to everyone, with pricing options that suit varying needs. The basic membership is priced at R 297 per month, while the premium membership offers extra events, resources, and support. The platform also provides access to expert advice and support.

According to Milosevic, "We believe that by providing a complete solution for property investors, we can make a positive impact on the South African property market. We're eager to see how The Property Game Tribe will help investors reach their investment goals."

Riches and Beyond is a leading property educational company in South Africa with a student base of over R50 000 globally. The company also has top residential and commercial mentors and its own TV show, "The PROPERTY GAME," which showcases student stories and strategies. Riches and Beyond's mission is to empower property investors around the world and demonstrate the opportunities available in the property space.

For more information on The Property Game Tribe, visit www.thepropertygametribe.com.

