New House Resolution Expresses Support for a Free Iranian Republic
H.Res.100:“Expressing support for the Iranian people’s desire for a democratic, secular, & nonnuclear Republic of Iran, & condemning violation of human rights"
For generations to come the people of Iran will look back on all of you & upon you Mrs. Rajavi with thanksgiving & gratitude for delivering to them the free, secular, and non-nuclear Republic of Iran”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congressional Press Briefing to Introduce House Resolution 100 in support of a Free, Secular, Democratic, Non-Nuclear Republic of Iran
— U.S. Congressman Tom McClintock
At a Congressional Press briefing, Bi-partisan members of the House of Representative, led by Congressman Tom McClintock (R-CA) announced introduction of H.Res.100 in the 118th U.S. Congress. The resolution is, “Expressing support for the Iranian people’s desire for a democratic, secular, and nonnuclear Republic of Iran, and condemning violation of human rights and state-sponsored terrorism by the Iranian Government.”
Briefing to announce the introduction of House Resolution 100 was held on the anniversary of 1979 anti-monarch and anti-dictatorial revolution in Iran. In his remarks, Congressman McClintock (R-CA) underlined that the US Congress may not agree on everything every time but when it comes to supporting the Iranian people’s aspiration for democracy, the Republicans and Democrats are united. “Let this be the last anniversary of this corrupt, backward, illegitimate regime,” Mr. McClintock added.
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi President Elect of the National Council Resistance of Iran addressed the event and spoke with members of Congress in attendance via live video link. She expressed her gratitude for the bi-partisan support in Congress for the Iranian people and referenced past congressional measures as well as the 165 original cosponsors of H.Res.100. She added, “We mark the anniversary of the 1979 anti-dictatorial revolution, when a unified nation deposed the Shah to achieve freedom and democracy Now, after 40 years of repression and resistance, Iran as a nation, is ready once more to overthrow the ruling religious dictatorship.”
In her remarks, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-Tx) applauded Madam Rajavi for her leadership and reiterated that in the U.S. Congress, “We have no disagreement for the question and the answer: ‘When should Iran be free?’ And the answer is: NOW! NOW! NOW! NOW!”
In his speech, Congressman Joe Wilson (R-SC) said, “The world is in a competition between democracies rule of law and autocracies rule of gun. And what we have is the brave people, young people, and brave people, hopefully of every generation, even of age of Iran, to be working for rule of law instead of rule of gun.”
While expressing his pleasure in cosponsoring H.Res.100, Congressman Kevin Kiley (R-CA) noted, “We are appalled by the brutality of a regime who has no regard for basic decency, no regard for its own people.”
In his remarks, Congressman Randy Webber (R-TX) referenced the ongoing protests for a secular democratic Republic in Iran as well as regime’s oppression and said, “We want the World to recognize the right of the Iranian people to self-defense, just as we have in this country.”
Congressman Greg Stanton (D-AZ) also expressed his support for the uprising in Iran and applauded the Iranian American Community of Arizona for their activism in support of these protests.
Representative Neal Dunn (R-FL) said he is proud of the, “tremendous courage, sacrifice, and perseverance of the people of Iran,” and added that Iranian regime is a treat to the entirety of the Middle East.
Congressman Bill Johnson (R-OH) said in his remarks, “We stand with all Iranians fighting for their God-given rights, especially the brave women taking a stand in the name of freedom. The Iranian regime SHOULD NOT be rewarded with a nuclear weapon or pallets of cash."
Highlights of the resolution include:
> The rights of Iranian people to self-defense, as recognized by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
> Recognition of the fact that Iranian people are rejecting monarchic dictatorship and religious tyranny and that people are seeking a form of the governance that derives its legitimacy from the people and not from any unelected dictatorial single party.
> The resolution mentions “support for the opposition leader Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-point plan for the future of Iran, which calls for the universal right to vote, free elections, and a market economy, and advocates gender, religious, and ethnic equality, a foreign policy based on peaceful coexistence, and a nonnuclear Iran."
> The resolution “stands with the people of Iran who are legitimately defending their rights for freedom against repression.”
> The resolution “calls on relevant United States Government agencies to work with European allies, including those in the Balkans where Iran has expanded its presence, to hold Iran accountable for breaching diplomatic privileges, and to call on nations to prevent the malign activities of the Iranian regime’s diplomatic missions, with the goal of closing them down and expelling its agents.
> It Urges the United States to “be involved in any establishment of an international investigation into the 1988 extrajudicial killings” of thousands of political prisoners in Iran.
Congressman McClintock concluded the briefing by noting, “the struggle of Iranian people will continue until it is won. When we were fighting for liberation as a nation, he added, “one of our patriates Thomas Paine wrote “These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldiers and sunshine patriots may, in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country; but he that stands it now deserves the love and thanks of man and women.” I believe for generations to come the people of Iran will look back on all of you and upon you Mrs. Rajavi with thanksgiving and gratitude for delivering to them the free, secular, and non-nuclear Republic of Iran and that they have every right to demand and every reason to deserve.”
Many Iranian American Community members attended the briefing, held in the Rayburn House Office Building. The Press Briefing was covered extensively in the national and international media.
Majid Sadeghpour
Organization of Iranian American Communities-US (OIAC)
H.Res.100 introduced in the 118th Congress of the United States