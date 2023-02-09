Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,633 in the last 365 days.

ROBERT HALF ANNOUNCES COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION AND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. RHI today announced that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase, from time to time, of up to an additional 10 million shares of the company's common stock on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, depending on market conditions. Today's 10-million-share authorization is in addition to the approximately 3.8 million shares that remain under Robert Half's existing share repurchase program.

The company also announced that its board of directors has approved an increase to its quarterly cash dividend, from $0.43 to $0.48 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on March 15, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023.

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. The company offers contract and permanent placement solutions for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support roles.

Named to FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies®, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity, Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half has talent solutions and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-announces-common-stock-repurchase-authorization-and-quarterly-dividend-301743562.html

SOURCE Robert Half

You just read:

ROBERT HALF ANNOUNCES COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION AND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.