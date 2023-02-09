The Ring Shop expands its range of alternative rings and bands into Asian and Middle Eastern markets

Building on its parabolic success in Europe and North America, The Ring Shop prepares to enter new markets as ring-wearers look for an alternative to traditional, out-dated ring designs and materials.

While fashion trends shift at record pace with individuality and identity being more and more prioritized, jewelry such as rings and necklaces have proven much slower to evolve over time. However, this seems to be changing as The Ring Shop sees a surge in demand for its rings and bands particularly in the European and American markets. The desire for a contemporary ring that is in stark contrast from traditional, clichéd and expensive gold/silver rings has been observed in recent years and seems to be a growing gap in the market that The Ring Shop is aiming to fill.

The Ring Shop designs and creates rings and bands expertly crafted from alternative materials such as tungsten carbide, hardwoods, meteorite and carbon fiber, among others, which allows unique and eye-catching designs to be made that wouldn’t otherwise be possible with gold and silver. This, combined with its affordability is the reason that Stephen GP, founder of The Ring Shop, believes there is huge, untapped potential in Asia and the Middle East.

“What we’ve seen so far with our European and US customers is a paradigm shift towards a ring design that’s different and out of the norm, and importantly much more affordable when compared to wedding or engagement rings of the traditional sense.” says Stephen. “This contrast can be even more stark for emerging markets, where the cost of a wedding or engagement ring can be hugely disproportionate relative to income- and there is not much in the way of alternatives.”

The Ring Shop has already trialed some of its collections in the Middle East and Asia, with promising results. Their Tungsten Carbide collection has seen interest not only from countries such as The Philippines, Singapore and Thailand but also from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Since the wearing of gold is prohibited in some cultures, The Ring Shop’s design range made from alternative materials enables a huge variety of rings to be worn without issue.

Customers looking for their new ring or band can purchase online at https://theringshop.com, including new customers from Asia and the Middle East. Since shipping is free, fast and insured, this enables a market comparatively unfamiliar with purchasing internationally to have peace of mind when ordering from The Ring Shop.

