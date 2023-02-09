Calian Announces the Appointment of New President of Calian Health

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Calian® Group Ltd. CGY, a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Derek Clark as President, Health. He will take over the leadership of Calian Health from Gordon McDonald, who is retiring March 30, 2023, after a long and successful career in health and health services.

Mr. Clark is a seasoned health executive who has worked in a variety of companies from large multinationals, to start ups, and consulting practices. Beginning at GE Healthcare, he built his career aligning multiple business units and bringing the strength of GE's portfolio and expertise to positively impact key client relationships. Mr. Clark was later appointed the role of Chief Commercial Officer for GE Canada driving growth across all of the GE businesses. He then founded Resolve Consulting, a boutique consulting firm, where he was an executive commercialization consultant to an elite group of clients.

Most recently, Mr. Clark served as Chief Operating Officer for Neurolign Technologies, a medical device and pharma start-up focused on the diagnosis and treatment of concussions. Throughout his career, Mr. Clark has commercialized new health technologies, software, and services, successfully leading cross-business teams to win several large complex infrastructure projects through a unified deal strategy and rigorous execution.

"Derek Clark is a strong leader with a deep understanding of the multi-faceted health segment. He has a passion for teaching, mentoring and coaching leaders, a quality that we value highly here at Calian," says Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "Derek's experience leading teams through the commercialization journey, change management and acquisitions will benefit the entire Calian Health team, and I am delighted to welcome him at such an exciting time in our growth. I would also like to thank Gordon McDonald for his years of service to Calian, leading the Calian Health team through the important transitions that have brought us to this point."

Mr. Clark will join Calian in early February 2023.

