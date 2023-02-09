Farm to Fortune: How Southern Foster went from growing up on a farm to amassing multiple high 6 figure income-earning companies

From repairing poor credit scores to educating clients about preserving their new ratings, Southern Foster has become a force to be reckoned with in the financial services industry. Little did people know that he started from humble beginnings on a farm in Illinois.

Southern Foster is making headway globally by impacting thousands of Americans – helping one by one change their credit so they can control their future.

However, Southern’s inspiring story has inspired millions of Americans looking to gain a deeper understanding of the financial space. He grew up on a farm in a rural area in Central Illinois. At a young age, he sought to break barriers and carve out a name for himself – first, by pushing himself to the forefront of revolutionizing the financial industry.

His vision has always been to impact as many people as possible, so to do so, he dropped out of college, and moved across the country to start his first business in insurance at 21 years old.

Now to this date, Southern has been able to amass over 2000 clients for Medicare, issued paid over $1,000,000 in premiums for life insurance, and has launched what seems to be the fastest-growing credit repair agency in the country.

Southern serves as the co-founder of FoGo Financial, which is on a mission to elevate and push its clients to assert their legal rights, reach financial freedom, and grant them professional assistance in all aspects of credit repair.

FoGo began with a vision to team up with consumers to go to battle to get their credit to where they deserve to have it.

"Time is the most valuable asset we have. Do not waste it by not being able to utilize your credit the way you deserve," shares Southern, who has many years of experience in evaluating credit and guiding consumers through the process. FoGo works with the credit bureaus and clients' creditors to challenge the negative report items that affect the credit score.

Through a game-changing platform, clients get easy access to their accounts 24/7 for live status updates on improvements on their credit reports and score. The team maximizes the score so clients can achieve their goals and learn how to maintain their awesome credit long after the work is done.

"If you have collections on your credit report, do not pay that collection account because, most likely, it won't increase your score and won't remove that account from your credit report. You never entered into a legally binding contract with the third party collection agency," shares Southern in a credit hack content.

"If you're doing it with the intent of having it removed from your report, you can basically forget about that. Chances are you give the company your money, they accept it with open arms, then Just keep the collection on the report, and your credit doesn't improve at all," he adds.

Those who want to change their credit and control their future may book a free consultation with Souther Foster. Within 30-45 business days, FoGo can remove inquiries, late payments, charge-offs, collections, repossessions, bankruptcies, and a whole lot more.

Others who wish to learn more about Southern Foster may visit https://blinq.me/zG3CG5rKa3wWbWNicEzd or follow his social channels for more information.

Media Contact

Southernlee21

Southern Foster

United States