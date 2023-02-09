Submit Release
President Tsai visits Turkish Trade Office in Taipei to express condolences for victims of earthquake

TAIWAN, February 9 - President Tsai visits Turkish Trade Office in Taipei to express condolences for victims of earthquake

President Tsai visits Turkish Trade Office in Taipei to express condolences for victims of earthquake

On the afternoon of February 9, President Tsai Ing-wen visited the Turkish Trade Office in Taipei to offer condolences on behalf of the people and government of Taiwan to Turkish Representative Muhammed Berdibek, following the devastating earthquake that occurred earlier in the week. President Tsai wrote the following in English in the condolence book:

My heart goes with our Turkish friends. Taiwan stands with Türkiye!

Also in attendance were Secretary-General to the President Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and Director-General Anthony Chung-Yi Ho (賀忠義) of the Department of West Asian and African Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

