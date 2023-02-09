Houston City Council Members Hear Concerns Over Proposed Affordable Housing Project
Upper Kirby Affordable Housing Development Draws Criticism at Houston City Council MeetingHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, local resident Alexander Paul Vitenas, President of Land Based Strategies and a local property investor who lives and works within minutes of the project, addressed the City Council to express his opposition to the proposed development of Felicity Oaks Complex on Richmond Ave. The proposed 120-unit subsidized housing complex has raised concerns among local residents and business owners about its potential impact on the community.
In his letter to the City Council, Vitenas highlighted several key concerns about the proposed development, including the lack of essential amenities in the area, the limited parking options, and the lack of transparency in the proposal. He also expressed concerns about the safety of children in the community, as the three nearby schools are already over capacity.
"I am deeply concerned about the potential impacts this project could have on our community," said Vitenas. "Despite the developer's claims that the complex is located near essential amenities, the reality is quite different. The nearest grocery store is only accessible with a membership, and the nearest mainstream market is over a mile away. Furthermore, the three schools in the area are already over capacity, creating potential safety concerns for the children of the community."
Vitenas urged the City Council to reconsider the development of Felicity Oaks Complex on Richmond Ave, citing the potential impact on the community and the lack of essential amenities in the area.
"As a local property investor who lives and works within minutes of the project, I have a vested interest in the outcome of this proposed development," said Vitenas. "The impact this project could have on our community, including safety concerns and a lack of essential amenities, cannot be ignored."
The City Council is expected to make a decision on whether or not the proposed development will be recommended to TDHCA in the coming weeks.
