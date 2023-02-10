Submit Release
MyWorkChoice offers a new flexible way to work in Alpharetta, GA

MyWorkChoice Flexible Scheduling App

The MyWorkChoice app empowers hourly production employees with flexibility

MyWorkChoice Full Time Flexible Employee

Full time hourly employees can enjoy the benefits of a flexible schedule in today's manufacturing and warehouse environments

MyWorkChoice partners with Boston Scientific to bring flexible scheduling options and recruitment services to hourly workers in Alpharetta, GA.

We provide employees with the flexibility they need to balance work and personal responsibilities and help employers meet their staffing needs in a more efficient and cost-effective way.”
— Tana Greene
ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyWorkChoice, the leading flexible workforce management company, today announced a partnership with Boston Scientific, a global leader in the medical technology industry. The collaboration aims to bring a new level of empowerment and work-life balance to Boston Scientific's hourly employees.

The MyWorkChoice platform provides flexible scheduling options and recruitment services for hourly production workers.

With this innovative solution, hourly workers can easily pick up or drop shifts, swap shifts with colleagues, and adjust their schedules 24/7 from their smartphones. This flexibility is designed to provide greater balance for employees to manage their work commitments alongside their personal lives.

"We are excited to partner with Boston Scientific to bring our innovative work solutions to the hourly workforce in Alpharetta, Georgia." Said Tana Greene, CEO and Co-founder of MyWorkChoice, "Our goal is to provide employees with the flexibility they need to balance work and personal responsibilities and to help employers meet their staffing needs in a more efficient and cost-effective way."

With unemployment at historic lows and companies looking for an edge in a competitive hiring market, MyWorkChoice's platform offers a significant advantage in retaining existing hourly workers along with appealing to a new generation of production workers who value work-life balance over any other existing benefit. In addition to raising worker morale, implementing flexibility has been shown to reduce labor expenses related to excessive overtime, absenteeism, and turnover.

Lizel R., a mom working at American Eagle, said, "I love the flexibility to adjust my schedule right from my phone. When my son's daycare is unexpectedly closed, I just go into the MWC app and drop the shift. MyWorkChoice is flexible, innovative, and most importantly, EASY."

Those interested in applying for full-time, flexible work in Alpharetta are encouraged to apply here.

Manufacturing and Distribution companies interested in implementing flexibility can learn more here.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific is a global medical technology leader that develops, manufactures, and markets innovative products and therapies to improve the health of patients around the world. The company has a strong commitment to enhancing the lives of its employees, as well as its patients.

About MyWorkChoice
MyWorkChoice is the leading provider of flexible scheduling solutions for hourly workers. The platform's user-friendly interface and advanced technology make it easy for employees to manage their schedules on the go. The company's mission is to improve the work-life balance of hourly workers by giving them the flexibility they need to succeed. For more information contact marketing@myworkchoice.com or visit myworkchoice.com.


Media Contact
Adam Raimond
adamr@myworkchoice.com

Adam Raimond
MyWorkChoice
adamr@myworkchoice.com
