New Artist Robert Rene

Who is Robert Rene?LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Out Media and GDK Entertainment Firm are excited to announce the release of a new single, “Nemesis”, from California- based recording artist, Robert Rene’. “Nemesis” will be available worldwide on February 15, 2023 at midnight. This premiere single comes from Robert’s first album, The Trilogy. This album has a unique variety of music ranging from EDM, pop, to moving ballads.
Born on July 31, in California, Robert is a trained singer, dancer, and choreographer who has performed in various musicals in Los Angeles and the Orange County area. In addition, Robert has worked with Disney Entertainment both as a performer and a choreographer. In 2019, Robert received his master’s degree from UC Irvine. Currently, while producing his own music, Robert is a professor of dance for various colleges in the Orange County area. “Nemesis” will be the first release from his debut album, The Trilogy.
Robert’s music is a unique blend of pop and dance infused with good vibes and amazing lyrics. His musical influences include Janet Jackson and Paula Abdul. Presently, Robert Rene’ is in the studio rehearsing for his 2023-2024 concert tour where he will be debuting his songs “Save My Heart”, “Promises”, and “Last One Standing.” “Save My Heart” and “Promises” showcase his DM style from The Trilogy while “Last One Standing” is a pop dance feature.
The Trilogy was produced by Robert Rene’, executive producer, Justin Felipe, Azul Wynter, and Gerry Dorvil of GDK Entertainment Firm. Azul Wynter has produced for such artists as Post Malone, French Montana, and Cardi B. Gerry Dorvil has worked with artists such as Stevie B, C+C Music Factory, and El DeBarge. The single, “Nemesis”, can be found on all digital platforms such as Apple Music, Tunecore, Spotify, Amazon, Pandora, and Tidal after its release date. It will also be available for download at robertrene.com.
