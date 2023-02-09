Spinal Elements® Appoints Ron Lloyd as President and Chief Executive Officer

Succeeds Co-Founder and Former President and CEO Jason Blain

Spinal Elements, a Carlsbad, CA-based spine technology company, today announces the appointment of Ronald (Ron) Lloyd as new President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Lloyd brings with him a strong track record of success in building healthcare businesses. He succeeds Co-Founder and former President and CEO Jason Blain, who has served as a leader of the organization since Spinal Elements' inception as Quantum Orthopedics in 2003.

Prior to Spinal Elements, Mr. Lloyd served as President and CEO of Aziyo Biologics, an integrated regenerative medicine company and took the company public in 2020. Prior to Aziyo, Mr. Lloyd served as President of Hospital Therapies at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and has held senior leadership roles at Baxter International and at Abbott Laboratories.

Former CEO Blain says, "Leading Spinal Elements has been the most rewarding and humbling experience of my professional career. I am thankful for all of the colleagues and friends with whom I had the pleasure to serve during those more than 19 years. I look forward to watching the Spinal Elements team flourish under Ron's guidance in the coming months and years."

Incoming CEO Lloyd states, "I have been very impressed with the rich history of innovation here at Spinal Elements. We look forward to recognizing and celebrating that history in 2023, our 20th year of operation. I look forward to applying my experience in commercial strategy to extending the reach of Spinal Elements' portfolio of innovative solutions, including our novel MIS Ultra® product line to a broader base of surgeon customers and patient recipients."

Most recent releases within the MIS Ultra® platform of products and procedural solutions are Karma® MIS, the Luna® XD Multi-Expandable Interbody System, the Orbit® Discectomy System, and the Sapphire X® ACDF System. Spinal Elements will continue to add new technology innovations to the platform throughout 2023 and beyond.

Matt Jennings, Operating Partner of Kohlberg and Chairman of the Board commented, "We are thrilled to add Ron to the Spinal Elements leadership team. Ron brings to Spinal Elements an extensive track record of leadership across the medical device, biological products, pharmaceutical and nutritional products industries. Ron's unique combination of commercial expertise and operational depth will help accelerate the next phase of growth at Spinal Elements. We thank Jason for his service to the company and appreciate his ongoing support to the team at Spinal Elements."

About Spinal Elements, Inc.

Spinal Elements is a technology-driven company headquartered in Carlsbad, California. A leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of innovative medical devices used in spinal surgical procedures, Spinal Elements combines leading medical device technologies, biologics, and instrumentation to create positive surgical outcomes that exceed surgeon and patient expectations. Spinal Elements has built a reputation delivering innovative and differentiated technologies that enable fundamental shifts in solutions for spine surgery. The company markets a complete portfolio of advanced spinal implant technologies. For more information, please visit www.spinalelements.com.

About Kohlberg & Company, LLC

Led by Sam Frieder and Gordon Woodward, Kohlberg is a leading private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, New York. Over its 35 year history, the firm has organized eleven private equity vehicles, through which it has raised over $13 billion of committed equity capital and generated over $10 billion in realized returns with no realized losses since 2007. Kohlberg employs a rigorous white paper research program which results in a higher percentage of proprietary deals and expedient value creation for its portfolio companies. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com

