Private Debt Partners funds expansion for Poseidon Ocean Systems Ltd.

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Private Debt Partners ("PDP") is pleased to welcome Poseidon Ocean Systems Ltd. ("Poseidon") to their portfolio of clients. A deal between the companies was funded on January 30th, 2023, from PDP's Senior Opportunities Fund ("SOF"). The funding will be used to fuel the Company's international expansion in South America with their existing blue-chip customer base.

Poseidon Ocean Systems Founder and CCO Heather Clarke commented, "To support the recent growth within Poseidon's business, we are pleased to embark on a new financing partnership with PDP. We are excited to have a lending partner who took the time to understand what drives our business and provide a financing that was bespoke to Poseidon and will act as a catalyst for our future growth".

PDP Managing Partner Greg Dimmer commented, "We are excited to provide Poseidon with capital to support their international expansion. Our team was very impressed with the Poseidon management team and their proprietary products that are leading to advances in the global salmon farming industry."

This transaction demonstrates the continuing deployment of PDP's Senior Opportunities Fund. The transaction marks PDP's seventh portfolio loan since April 2021 as our investment team is actively working to deploy senior term financing solutions to growing companies in the Canadian mid-market.

ABOUT PRIVATE DEBT PARTNERS

Private Debt Partners is a private debt firm solely focused on Canadian mid-market opportunities. PDP originates and structures senior secured term loans to high-quality companies. PDP was co-founded by Jeffrey Deacon, Greg Dimmer and Jean-Christophe Greck who combined bring over 35 years of experience in fundraising, origination, portfolio management and underwriting. Lead investors include Stephen Lister and Thomas MacMillan. Additional information on PDP is available at www.privatedebt.com

ABOUT POSEIDON OCEAN SYSTEMS

Poseidon Ocean Systems is a Canadian full-service aquaculture engineering and technology provider. Poseidon specializes in saltwater aquaculture infrastructure and life support design, engineering, product development and supply. The Company is headquartered in Campbell River, British Columbia. Additional information on Poseidon Ocean Systems is available at https://www.poseidonos.com/

SOURCE Private Debt Partners