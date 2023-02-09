DE&I Expert Andrew Beamon's Promises to Progress Offers Blueprint for Racial Equity Relations in the Workplace

Employers looking to enhance racial equity in the workplace can now access practical solutions from the newly published book,

From ‘Promises to Progress’ is a leadership guide to help organizations avoid common mishaps and bring racial equity aspirations to life.

In 2020, many companies pledged billions of dollars to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion in response to public uproar about systemic racism. Despite these pledges and investments, many US companies still have employees who express concerns about racial equity relations in the workplace, according to a study conducted by SHRM. Failure to see any real change stems from the fact that although many books have been written about Diversity Equity and Inclusion management; there is still a lack of information on how to implement racial equity in the workplace. But not anymore.

Written by Andrew Beamon, From Promises to Progress is a dynamic How to Guide designed to dispel the myths about racial equity while offering practical solutions to implement racial equity relations in the workplace. Drawing from his personal experience as a Black American and his professional expertise in Social Impact, Corporate Social Responsibility, Racial Equity, Community Engagement, and Employee Engagement, plus tons of research, Beamon provides concrete examples and targeted questions that will enable leaders to effectively assess their current racial equity work and devise a course of action to take their racial equity efforts to the next level while avoiding common pitfalls. But it’s more than just solutions. The book also encourages readers to assess their racial equity initiatives and create a plan of action through questions for reflection at the end of each chapter.

From Promises to Progress is Beamon’s debut book, but the clarity and depth of the book gives no indication to this. When asked about the motivation for writing the book, he explained: After the murder of George Floyd and the protests of 2020, many companies acknowledged the existence of systemic racism and began making big promises to improve Black representation in the workplace. However, organizations never explained the new processes and practices they would implement to achieve these new big goals they set for 2025 or 2030. These organizations seemed to understand the "why" (why racial equity matters) and the "what" (the need to improve racial equity), but I felt they were missing the "how", and were doubling down on the same old DEI practices while hoping to still achieve these new improvement goals. I wrote this book to answer the "how” for leaders that already believe racial equity matters and want to improve.”

Already, readers are raving about Beamon’s book, hailing it as a powerfully informative and necessary resource for executive leaders. One reader wrote: “The is an incredible and necessary book as we try to transform schools, businesses and the world we live in. The processes outlined are a playbook on how to do the work.”

From Promises to Progress is available in eBook and paperback formats on Amazon.

