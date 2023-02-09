Submit Release
Peek Inside a Posh Palm Beach Pied-à-Terre

New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This rarely available oceanfront retreat at 100 Worth Avenue— one of the most desirable white glove condo buildings on Palm Beach — just hit the market.

The spacious two-bedroom, two-bath home is completely renovated, designed, and furnished by renowned designer Cheryl Eisen of Interior Marketing Group and is listed for $4.35M by Kyle Blackmon of Compass. Situated on the waterfront of Palm Beach's famous Worth Avenue and steps away from luxury shops and fine dining, Winthrop House is one of the most desirable full-service buildings in Palm Beach, complete with a private tunnel under the building that leads directly to the white sand beach.

The light-filled apartment features floor-to-ceiling sliding doors with angled ocean views from every room. The open living and dining room layout leads to an expansive balcony — perfect for year-round indoor/outdoor entertaining in the heart of one of the country's most exclusive zip codes. "This was a full gut renovation," explains IMG President Cheryl Eisen. "The apartment was transformed to maximize the space and natural light by removing several interior walls."

The gourmet kitchen has been accented with custom cabinetry, upgraded appliances, and porcelain countertops and backsplash. Escape the winter doldrums in this gracious and glamorous South Florida gem that includes a luxurious primary bedroom with an oversized and private North-facing balcony offering stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Listing agent Kyle Blackmon of Compass notes, "Living here, you're home within 15 minutes of arriving at PBI Airport and can be on the beach or walking to dinner on Worth Avenue in no time. How can you beat that?"

