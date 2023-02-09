Submit Release
DATCP Announces Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board Election Results​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 9, 2023

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board (WCPB) election results. The following corn producers started their three-year terms as elected members of the WCPB on Feb. 1, 2023:

  • District 1: Randall Woodruff of Chippewa Falls
    Representing Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Vilas, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Price, Oneida, Polk, Barron, Rusk, Lincoln, Chippewa, Taylor, Eau Claire, Clark, Marathon, Jackson, Wood, Portage and Waupaca counties.
  • District 2: Shane Goplin of Osseo
    Representing Jefferson, Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha counties.
  • District 7: Ken Rosenow of Oconomowoc
    Representing Green Lake, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, and Waukesha counties.

About the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board

The Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board is composed of nine producers in nine districts across the state. The board oversees the collection and use of approximately $1.7 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin corn growers. This funding is used to support the corn industry through research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown corn.

DATCP administers elections for all Wisconsin market orders. To learn more about the market order boards, visit DATCP's agricultural marketing boards webpage.

