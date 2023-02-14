Sea Snipers® Release First Graphic Novel, SEAL™ Mission #1

Cover Art SEAL Graphic Novel

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The professional video game team the Sea Snipers® (authors/illustrators of 10 official strategy guides including the Call of Duty, Halo and Socom series) have created and released a new Intellectual Property titled " SEAL™ " which follows a team of former Navy SEALs on never before seen adventures.After years of hard work, the Sea Snipersare proud to present the first issue of the SEAL™ series of comics. Part of the SEAL™ universe, the story details a team of retired Navy SEALs called back to active duty to combat lone-wolf terrorism on American soil. With missions taking place all over North America, this is the first time in American history that SEALs will be deployed here at home. Join the team of grizzled veterans as they get back to work and uncover one of the biggest threats the world has ever seen, and figure out how to deal with the 'lone wolves" that are assaulting America.The SEAL™ Mission #1 graphic novel is available now to order on Amazon.com The Sea Snipersare a professional team of gamers responsible for consulting on Call of Duty games such as Modern Warfare 3 and Ghosts, as well as writing and illustrating ten official strategy guides. Their logo can been seen as an unlockable emblem in both Call of Duty Ghosts and Modern Warfare 3 and they have illustrated over 1,000 maps across 30 different titles.They are planning a video game, movie and television series around the SEAL™ characters and universe.

