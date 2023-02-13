INTOO Is SOC2 Type II Certified
INTOO logo
Leading global provider of employee lifecycle solutions is committed to security, audit finds
INTOO’s ongoing dedication and commitment to protecting client and user data has been confirmed by certification of the SOC protocol.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTOO, a leading global provider of employee lifecycle solutions including career development and outplacement services, announced today that it has successfully earned its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II certification after a rigorous audit.
— Lisa Ramirez, CTO
“INTOO’s ongoing dedication and commitment to protecting client and user data has been confirmed by certification of the Systems and Organization Controls protocol,” said Lisa Ramirez, Chief Technology Officer at INTOO. “Our emphasis on delivering high quality products and services extends to every corner of our organization and processes, and has been validated by this certification.”
The SOC 2 Type II audit was conducted by Connor Consulting, an independent auditing firm. The certification verifies INTOO’s commitment to the security of its systems and information the systems process. To meet the SOC 2 Type II standards, a company must undergo an audit of its controls and processes for a minimum of three months. This certification is used worldwide to vet and qualify businesses’ abilities to meet stringent data security requirements.
As a global company delivering services worldwide, INTOO’s awareness of and compliance with security concerns and requirements specific to different regions is essential to its operations. The SOC2 Type II certification verifies that the company can meet these needs.
ABOUT INTOO
INTOO is the career development and transition flagship for Gi Group Holding, a global leader in HR and talent solutions with 20+ years of experience in delivering high-touch, people-focused programs to more than 20,000 companies around the world. INTOO’s focus on personalized, one-on-one coaching and technology innovation enables organizations of all sizes to protect their employer brand throughout the employee lifecycle, with flexible candidate experience, career development, and outplacement solutions. INTOO’s award-winning career transition solutions deliver better results through unlimited hours of 1:1 coaching available 7 days a week. Contact us today for more information.
Sarina Basch
INTOO
+1 888-879-9357
us.media@intoo.com