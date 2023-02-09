Submit Release
Latest News & Events: Artists Celebrate Joni Mitchell Receiving Gershwin Prize

Musical artists will join the national library and American leaders to honor music legend Joni Mitchell in the nation’s capital on Wednesday, March 1, as she is awarded the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song during an all-star tribute concert. 

PBS stations will broadcast the concert — “Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song” — at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, March 31 (check local listings) and on PBS.org and the PBS App as part of the co-produced Emmy Award-winning music series. 

Click here for more information.

 

