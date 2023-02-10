A Mountain top Glamping Experience Just Opened Outside Asheville

Asheville Glamping Domes at Sunset- view from Sunset Summit hiking trail

Luxe Geo Domes & Glass Cabins land on a mountaintop near Asheville, NC. With 40 mile mountain views and 5 miles of hiking trails- you'll never forget this!

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Glamping Collective is a new mountain top luxury glamping experience just outside Asheville, NC.. The experience features unique accommodations- Geo Domes, XL Geo Domes & Glass Cabins- available in a standard or “Luxe” version featuring hot tubs, fire tables and fireplaces. On proprietary amenities include 5 miles of hiking trails- including the Sunset Summit Trail that winds its way to the mountain’s summit!

Each accommodation is built out with the conveniences of home, dropped on a mountaintop and delivered in a luxury mountain modern package. Large glass windows to blur the lines between out and in, spa inspired bathrooms, well equipped kitchenettes with everything guests need to cook a gourmet meal and plush king beds that’ll make one never want to get up!

The long range mountain views and setting are inspiring as well! The Glamping Collective is set on a 160 acre property with 2 flagstone amenity areas featuring community fire pits, grills and picnic tables. Guests love discovering 5 miles of private on property hiking trails including a 1.5 mile hike, to the summit for 360* view sunsets that cannot be missed!

The Glamping Collective is the beginning of a 10 year dream for founder Matt Bare, a Charleston, SC entrepreneur who has spent his career in marketing unique, luxury hospitality brands.

“It’s been incredible to see this vision come to life and watch our first guests experience the Blue Ridge Mountains in a way never before done. We’ve worked tirelessly to capture the juxtaposition between a wild mountain top experience and a luxury hospitality experience. We like to say The Glamping Collective exists where adventure and luxury collide.” -Matt Bare, Founder, The Glamping Collective

