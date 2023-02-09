EU Delegation to Armenia invites trainee to its Development Cooperation section

The European Union Delegation to Armenia invites a young graduate interested in international development cooperation to join its Development Cooperation section for a funded traineeship.

As of March 2023, the successful candidate will assist in preparing visibility and communication activities for the section, participating in numerous meetings. The traineeship will last up to six months.

The applicant should reside in Armenia and have very good command of English and Armenian. A master diploma (or equivalent) in studies related to communication, media, development, climate change or the environment, would be an asset.

The deadline for submitting applications is 17 February.

