Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,683 in the last 365 days.

EU Delegation to Armenia invites trainee to its Development Cooperation section

The European Union Delegation to Armenia invites a young graduate interested in international development cooperation to join its Development Cooperation section for a funded traineeship.

As of March 2023, the successful candidate will assist in preparing visibility and communication activities for the section, participating in numerous meetings. The traineeship will last up to six months.

The applicant should reside in Armenia and have very good command of English and Armenian. A master diploma (or equivalent) in studies related to communication, media, development, climate change or the environment, would be an asset.

The deadline for submitting applications is 17 February.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU Delegation to Armenia invites trainee to its Development Cooperation section

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.