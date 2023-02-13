Frederick Baerenz and the AOG Wealth Management Team Receive a Huge Welcome to Times Square
EINPresswire.com/ -- Frederick Baerenz and AOG Wealth Management, advisor to AOG Institutional Diversified Fund (AOGFX), celebrated the fund’s one-year anniversary with a warm welcome from Nasdaq to Times Square.
“The engagement with Nasdaq Fund Secondaries marks a great day for AOG Wealth Management, our clients, and prospective advisors and investors everywhere”, said Frederick Baerenz, President & CEO of AOG Wealth Management. “The addition of an auction liquidity mechanism may offer in the future additional exit opportunities for AOGFX investors not yet found with more traditional closed-end funds. We are thrilled for AOGFX investors to potentially have the opportunity to utilize the auction liquidity feature. We believe AOGFX’s offering structure could be a game changer for the industry.”
AOGFX provides diversified exposure including non-traditional investments. Through its investments in non-publicly traded assets, AOGFX provides an opportunity for retail investors to access what is generally considered an institutional approach to investing. AOGFX currently features exposure to holdings focused in real estate, private credit, and private equity.
These statements are based upon the Fund's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. The Fund's actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties including those relating to future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions by the Fund. The Fund undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.
THIS PRESS RELEASE SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN IN ANY STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL PRIOR TO REGISTRATION OR QUALIFICATION UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH STATE OR JURISDICTION. AN OFFERING IS MADE ONLY BY THE PROSPECTUS WHICH FORMS A PART OF THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT. This press release must be read in conjunction with the prospectus in order to fully understand all of the implications and risks of the offering of securities to which the prospectus relates. A copy of the prospectus must be made available to each prospective investor in connection with the offering. The Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other state securities regulator has not approved or disapproved of the Fund’s shares, determined if the prospectus is truthful or complete or passed on or endorsed the merits of the offering. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.
Only Shares of the AOG Institutional Diversified Fund (“Auction Fund”) are available for purchase by eligible investors and will not be listed on any national securities exchange. The Auction Fund is a closed-end tender offer fund. The form of investment structure for this product is commonly known as a “master feeder” structure. The Auction Fund invests substantially all of its assets in the AOG Institutional Diversified Master Fund (the “Master Fund.”) which has the same investment objective and identical investment policies as those of the Auction Fund. Therefore, the Auction Fund’s investment results will correspond directly to the investment results of the Master Fund.
An investor should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus. To obtain a prospectus, please 877-600-3573 or visit aogfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.
An Investment in the Fund is speculative and involves substantial risks, including the risk of loss of an investor’s entire investment. Investors may not have immediate access to invested capital for an indefinite period of time and must have the financial ability, sophistication/experience, and willingness to bear the risks of an illiquid investment. No guarantee or representation is made that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives, and investment results may vary substantially from year to year. Additional risks of investing in the Fund are set forth below.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.
You should consider the shares to be an illiquid investment. An investor’s participation in the Fund is a long-term commitment with no certainty of return. No shareholder or other person holding shares acquired from a shareholder has the right to require a Fund to repurchase any shares. No public market for shares exists, and none is expected to develop in the future.
Following the date the Auction Fund commences operations, the Fund expects to conduct tender offers during June and December of each calendar year, whereby the Fund will offer to repurchase Shares, subject to approval by the Board of Trustees and generally expects each repurchase offer should apply to no more than 5% of the net assets of the Master Fund, although the Adviser may recommend that a greater amount be repurchased at its discretion. Beginning approximately 12-18 months after the fund commences operations, periodic auctions will be facilitated through an online auction platform designed for secondary transfers of shares of unlisted securities, including certain closed-end funds.
The auction would seek to arrive at a single clearing price (that may be substantially lower than the Fund’s last calculated NAV), which would determine whether and to what extent shares may be bought or sold. Only market participants that meet the designated provider’s eligibility requirements are permitted to submit orders to purchase or sell shares directly through the platform. Currently, investors that are natural persons are not able to submit orders to purchase Shares directly through the designated online auction platform. There can be no assurances that shareholders and other market participants will participate in the auction process or that any attempt to buy and sell Fund shares through the auction process will be successful.
Additional Key Considerations
The Fund is distributed by UMB Distribution Services, LLC (“UMBDS”). UMBDS is not affiliated with Nasdaq Fund Secondaries, the secondary auction provider and its registered broker-dealer, the AOG Institutional Diversified Master Fund, or AOG Wealth Management.
Investment advisory services offered through AOG Wealth Management
Erica Schaeffer
“The engagement with Nasdaq Fund Secondaries marks a great day for AOG Wealth Management, our clients, and prospective advisors and investors everywhere”, said Frederick Baerenz, President & CEO of AOG Wealth Management. “The addition of an auction liquidity mechanism may offer in the future additional exit opportunities for AOGFX investors not yet found with more traditional closed-end funds. We are thrilled for AOGFX investors to potentially have the opportunity to utilize the auction liquidity feature. We believe AOGFX’s offering structure could be a game changer for the industry.”
AOGFX provides diversified exposure including non-traditional investments. Through its investments in non-publicly traded assets, AOGFX provides an opportunity for retail investors to access what is generally considered an institutional approach to investing. AOGFX currently features exposure to holdings focused in real estate, private credit, and private equity.
These statements are based upon the Fund's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. The Fund's actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties including those relating to future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions by the Fund. The Fund undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.
THIS PRESS RELEASE SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN IN ANY STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL PRIOR TO REGISTRATION OR QUALIFICATION UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH STATE OR JURISDICTION. AN OFFERING IS MADE ONLY BY THE PROSPECTUS WHICH FORMS A PART OF THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT. This press release must be read in conjunction with the prospectus in order to fully understand all of the implications and risks of the offering of securities to which the prospectus relates. A copy of the prospectus must be made available to each prospective investor in connection with the offering. The Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other state securities regulator has not approved or disapproved of the Fund’s shares, determined if the prospectus is truthful or complete or passed on or endorsed the merits of the offering. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.
Only Shares of the AOG Institutional Diversified Fund (“Auction Fund”) are available for purchase by eligible investors and will not be listed on any national securities exchange. The Auction Fund is a closed-end tender offer fund. The form of investment structure for this product is commonly known as a “master feeder” structure. The Auction Fund invests substantially all of its assets in the AOG Institutional Diversified Master Fund (the “Master Fund.”) which has the same investment objective and identical investment policies as those of the Auction Fund. Therefore, the Auction Fund’s investment results will correspond directly to the investment results of the Master Fund.
An investor should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus. To obtain a prospectus, please 877-600-3573 or visit aogfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.
An Investment in the Fund is speculative and involves substantial risks, including the risk of loss of an investor’s entire investment. Investors may not have immediate access to invested capital for an indefinite period of time and must have the financial ability, sophistication/experience, and willingness to bear the risks of an illiquid investment. No guarantee or representation is made that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives, and investment results may vary substantially from year to year. Additional risks of investing in the Fund are set forth below.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.
You should consider the shares to be an illiquid investment. An investor’s participation in the Fund is a long-term commitment with no certainty of return. No shareholder or other person holding shares acquired from a shareholder has the right to require a Fund to repurchase any shares. No public market for shares exists, and none is expected to develop in the future.
Following the date the Auction Fund commences operations, the Fund expects to conduct tender offers during June and December of each calendar year, whereby the Fund will offer to repurchase Shares, subject to approval by the Board of Trustees and generally expects each repurchase offer should apply to no more than 5% of the net assets of the Master Fund, although the Adviser may recommend that a greater amount be repurchased at its discretion. Beginning approximately 12-18 months after the fund commences operations, periodic auctions will be facilitated through an online auction platform designed for secondary transfers of shares of unlisted securities, including certain closed-end funds.
The auction would seek to arrive at a single clearing price (that may be substantially lower than the Fund’s last calculated NAV), which would determine whether and to what extent shares may be bought or sold. Only market participants that meet the designated provider’s eligibility requirements are permitted to submit orders to purchase or sell shares directly through the platform. Currently, investors that are natural persons are not able to submit orders to purchase Shares directly through the designated online auction platform. There can be no assurances that shareholders and other market participants will participate in the auction process or that any attempt to buy and sell Fund shares through the auction process will be successful.
Additional Key Considerations
The Fund is distributed by UMB Distribution Services, LLC (“UMBDS”). UMBDS is not affiliated with Nasdaq Fund Secondaries, the secondary auction provider and its registered broker-dealer, the AOG Institutional Diversified Master Fund, or AOG Wealth Management.
Investment advisory services offered through AOG Wealth Management
Erica Schaeffer
AOG Wealth Management
+1 703-757-8020
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube